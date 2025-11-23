Champs Again! Gotham FC Wins 2025 NWSL Championship

Published on November 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Gotham FC are champions once again.

For the second time in three seasons, Gotham FC lifted the NWSL Championship trophy, defeating the Washington Spirit on Saturday night at PayPal Park to claim the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel.

Entering the postseason as the No. 8 seed, Gotham became the lowest seed in league history to win the NWSL title. The club previously captured the 2023 championship as the No. 6 seed in a six-team playoff bracket. With Saturday's victory, head coach Juan Carlos Amorós earned his seventh playoff win, extending his own league record.

For just the third time in NWSL history, the championship match was scoreless at halftime, with both teams creating chances throughout the opening 45 minutes. Late in the second half, Bruninha - now a two-time NWSL champion - drove a low cross into the box and found star midfielder Rose Lavelle, who finished to give Gotham the lead and secure the 2025 NWSL Championship. Lavelle became the fourth player in league history to score for two different clubs in an NWSL final.

The championship win closed out the most accomplished campaign in Gotham's history. Already crowned 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup winners, the club added a second major trophy to complete a landmark season for the organization.







