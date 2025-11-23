Freeman, Schupansky Rejoin Lineup for NWSL Championship

Published on November 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Veteran defender Mandy Freeman and rookie midfielder Sarah Schupansky reenter Gotham FC's starting lineup for the final contest of the 2025 campaign, the NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, at PayPal Park.

Freeman and Schupansky represent the two changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's setup following last weekend's semifinal win over the former reigning champion Orlando Pride. They swap in for Brazilian internationals Bruninha and Gabi Portilho, who will be available off Gotham FC's substitutes bench.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m., with CBS set to carry the national broadcast and Paramount+ streaming it live.

Gotham FC's NWSL Championship lineup reflects the team's eclectic mix of superstar veterans and young talent. This is the fifth start in an NWSL final for defender Emily Sonnett, who is the new holder of a handful of league postseason records, including appearances, starts and minutes. The 31-year-old defender ties the league high for NWSL Championship starts with her inclusion in today's XI.

Forward Esther González, midfielder Rose Lavelle and winger Midge Purce - the 2023 NWSL Championship MVP - are all starting their second NWSL Championship games. For Freeman, a fullback, tonight's showdown is a first after missing out on the final in 2023. The longest-tenured player in Gotham FC history etched her name in the club record books earlier this year when she joined Ali Krieger and Christie Rampone as a GFC captain raising a trophy, with hers coming at the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Schupansky, 22, joins newly named NWSL Rookie of the Year Lilly Reale in making an NWSL Championship start in their first year. The 20-year-old midfielder Jaedyn Shaw will also make her first start in an NWSL final after previously playing in the 2022 and 2023 semifinals with San Diego.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defender Jess Carter and midfielder Jaelin Howell will all start their first NWSL Championship matches, though they all have major tournament final experience, including the UEFA Women's Euro, UEFA Women's Champions League, FA Women's Cup and NCAA championship.

Substitute Katie Stengel could make her third NWSL Championship appearance, while Bruninha could make her second. Two players who missed significant time through injury are available off the bench in attackers Geyse and Ella Stevens. Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan, defender Kayla Duran, midfielders Sofia Cook and Josefine Hasbo and forward Gabi Portilho round out the substitutes.

Defender Tierna Davidson and midfielder Taryn Torres were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Washington Spirit

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

16 - Rose Lavelle

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 10 - Geyse, 13 - Ella Stevens, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 28 - Katie Stengel







