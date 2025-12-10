Chicago Stars FC Team Captain Alyssa Naeher Re-Signs with Club

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC and team captain, Alyssa Naeher, today announced that the internationally decorated goalkeeper will return to the club for an 11th season. Naeher's one-year contract will keep her in Chicago for the club's 2026 campaign that will see the Stars play their home matches in Evanston, Ill.

"I'm excited to be returning for my 11th season with Chicago," said Naeher. "I feel like I still have more to give and want to be out there competing with my teammates and continue to push this organization forward. We made a lot of positive strides to close out last season and I want to build on that."

"The Chicago Stars and I are very happy to welcome Alyssa back for her 11th season with the club. Alyssa has had an immeasurably important impact on the Stars and our fans, and we look forward to her continuing to lead and set the standard for what it means to be a Chicago Star both on and off the pitch," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz.

Naeher's illustrious 10 years with the Chicago Stars began with her trade to the franchise from Boston prior to the 2016 season. Her dominance when donning the Chicago crest was almost immediate, as she quickly earned May Player of the Month after keeping clean sheets in three of the Stars' four matches while allowing just one goal. The epitome of consistency, Naeher's miraculous saves and world-class talent throughout the years helped ensure the Chicago Stars made playoff appearances for seven consecutive years through 2022, including a championship run in 2019 and a Challenge Cup championship run in 2020. Most recently, Naeher finished the 2025 season with 75 saves, five penalty kicks faced and 2,069 minutes played across 23 starts and appearances. Notably, Naeher became the third goalkeeper in league history to score a goal August 18, cementing Chicago's three-goal comeback in the ninth and final minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 with Seattle Reign FC.

As one of three remaining players and the only goalkeeper still active in the NWSL since the league's first season, Naeher has racked up numerous honors and accolades throughout her time in the NWSL. This season alone, the Connecticut native went down in history as the first NWSL goalkeeper to reach 200 starts and appearances, 60 wins with one club and 45 shutouts with one club. She also holds many club records with the Stars, including the most regular-season starts and appearances (165), minutes played (14,821), saves (512) and clean sheets as a Chicago Star (46).

Most of Naeher's career with the Stars ran concurrently with her legendary international career with the United States Women's National Team (USWNT). The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist retired from the national stage at the end of 2024 after a prolific 11 years with the USWNT, leaving an indelible mark on women's soccer globally. Known for countless extraordinary saves at crucial moments, Naeher finished her international career with 115 caps, 112 starts and 69 clean sheets. In the last year of her international career, Naeher became the first NWSL goalkeeper ever nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, was voted 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of The Year and won the 2024 Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper title.

To celebrate Naeher's re-signing, the Chicago Stars are giving fans an opportunity to win a signed Alyssa Naeher jersey. Fans can visit this page on the Chicago Stars' website to enter for a chance to win. Naeher and the Chicago Stars will play their home matches at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill. Fans can secure their spot to catch all the action by purchasing Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs at starsnextchapter.com.







