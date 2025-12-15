Washington Spirit Names Kim Bolt Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit today announced the appointment of Kim Bolt as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, a newly created executive role that reflects the club's continued evolution into a high-performance, growth-oriented organization.

Bolt transitions into the role after joining the Spirit earlier this season as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, where she played a key role in strengthening the club's marketing strategy, analytics foundation and demand-generation efforts during a pivotal stretch of the year.

In her expanded role, Bolt will oversee Marketing, Communications, Brand, Strategy and Analytics, with a mandate to build a modern, data-driven commercial engine that accelerates fan growth, deepens engagement, elevates the Spirit's brand and supports the club's long-term ambitions on and off the pitch.

With more than 20 years of marketing and strategy leadership across technology, fitness and sports, Bolt brings deep experience scaling mission-driven brands. Her career includes senior leadership roles at Google, Lyft, Under Armour and Disney, as well as serving as Chief Marketing Officer of the Washington Nationals. An expert in marketing technology centered around fan data, Bolt has also advised League One Volleyball and served as Fractional CMO for OnDeck Partners, an Avenue Sports Fund portfolio company focused on minor league baseball.

"As we evolve from a team that wins into an organization built for sustained excellence, Kim's experience and mindset are exactly what we need," said Kim Stone, CEO of the Washington Spirit. "She understands this market, this moment and the scale of the opportunity in front of us. Her global brand experience, strategic rigor and early impact with our organization strengthen the foundation we're building and position us for long-term, sustainable growth."

A former youth soccer player, Bolt was drawn to the sports industry by her belief in its unique ability to create emotional connection and lifelong memories, a passion shaped early by her family's love of the game. Throughout her career, Bolt has championed a leadership style grounded in empathy, resilience and accountability. She is committed to supporting women in sports and business and believes high performance and personal balance can, and should, coexist.

"The first time my daughters came to a Spirit match, they memorized the roster and their eyes lit up when they saw a player who looked like them," said Bolt. "That was the moment I knew I wanted to be part of this organization. Having worked closely with the team this season, I've seen firsthand the ambition, the talent and the opportunity ahead. I'm honored to step into this role and help build a brand and growth engine that matches the excellence we're striving for on the field."

Bolt resides in Silver Spring, Maryland with her husband, three children and two dogs. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as well as a master's degree in Communications and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Cornell University. As the Spirit's first Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Bolt will lead the club through the offseason and into the 2026 season, helping shape the next chapter of the organization's growth.







