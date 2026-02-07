Head Coach Emma Coates Pleased with Bay FC's First Preseason Match of 2026

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bay FC took on the Utah Royals Friday in the club's first preseason friendly of 2026. Forward Penelope Hocking netted the lone goal for Bay FC in its first action against an opposing club in a day that was all positive for new Head Coach Emma Coates and her squad.

"I think it was a positive performance," said Coates. "The bit that I'm pleased with is everything we've worked on the last two to three weeks you can start to see come together. I thought the competitiveness we had was good, and as a starting point I think we're in a good place."

The club's new players showed well in their first opportunities. Defender Heather Gilchrist quickly looked comfortable in her first professional action, working well with Joelle Anderson, Sydney Collins and Alyssa Malonson on the backline. Forward Alex Pfeiffer helped Bay FC pose a threat on the attack, generating a pair of scoring chances in the first half.

"It was really fun, I think it was a little chaotic to start but I think we settled in, and I think seeing a real team for the first time was a good test for us," said Gilchrist.

Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz came up with a pair of big saves in the opening half hour, stopping a close-range effort as Utah threatened in transition in the 15th minute. Another quick reaction denied a first-touch attempt at the half hour mark.

After coming on at the halftime break, Hocking scored Bay FC's first goal ten minutes into the second half. The club was rewarded for pressure high in the attacking third, taking advantage of an opportunity to take possession back in front of goal for Hocking to put the ball across the line.

"It was a really good first step for us," said Hocking. "I think we'll get some good pictures and that was a great team to play against, we always play well against Utah. I think we have some things to work on, but did a great job executing what we've been working on all week. We played brave, we played courageous."

A tight contest the rest of the way saw each side challenge for chances all the way to the final whistle. Pfeiffer came close to finding a score for her club in the final ten minutes, trying her luck from distance, with only a leaping save by the goalkeeper denying the chance before the end of the match.

Bay FC will return home from its two-week trip to Santa Barbara following the match and returns to preseason action Feb. 15 from Indio, Calif. vs. the Houston Dash at the Coachella Valley Invitational. Tickets for all 15 regular season matches are on sale now ahead of the club's first match of the regular season March 15 at PayPal Park vs. expansion side Denver Summit FC.

Bay FC v Utah Royals - Preseason Friendly

February 6, 20256

Santa Barbara, Calif.

Bay FC Scoring Summary:

BAY - Hocking 55'

Bay FC Starting Lineups

First Half: Silkowitz, Malonson, Anderson, Gilchrist, Collins, Bebar, Bailey, Huff, Conti, Boade, Pfeiffer

Second Half: Allen, Courtnall, Hubly, Moreau, Collins, Bebar, Shepherd, Bailey, Huff, Hocking, Gamero

QUOTES:

Head Coach Emma Coates

On the match vs. Utah...

On what players stood out...

"I probably can't name one player [that stood out], I'm probably sitting on the fence a little it. But I think everyone's had the opportunity to level up and raise the bar, see what they're about and I think everyone showed what they are bringing to the Bay, and that's exciting."

Defender Heather Gilchrist

On her first game as a pro...

On the difference between the pro and college game...

"The speed of play and the intensity of players - everyone is so good at this level, fast and strong. You have to think a step quicker."

On what she's looking forward to the remainder of preseason camp...

I'm looking forward to just keep growing with this team, I think we have a really high celing, I'm just really excited to get back to training and the next test.

Forward Penelope Hocking

On her goal...

We've been working on our press all week, I think, I started the press and it made it predictable. Dorian [Bailey] was there to clean it up, and I had the easy job of just put it in the back of the net. But a big testament to the midfield going together, we went as a team and we got the goal.

On what the team can learn from the first preseason game...

It was a really good first step for us. I think we'll get some good pictures and that was a great team to play against, we always play well against Utah. I think we have some things to work on, but we did a great job executing what we've been working on all week. We played brave, we played courageous."

On what fans can expect as the preseason continues...

I think as we keep playing games we're gonna keep getting better and better. This team is so close-knit and we're so ready and we're ready to take it to teams. I think this was a great first start, and I'm really excited to play with this team and keep getting better.







