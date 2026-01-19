Orlando Pride Signs Forward Solai Washington to Long-Term Contract

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has signed forward Solai Washington through the 2027 season, with a mutual option for the 2028 season, the Club announced today.

"Solai is a player we've had an eye on for a while during her two years in college. Her composure on the ball, her ability to break lines and the maturity she showed at Florida State make her a fantastic fit for what we're building here," Orlando Pride head coach Seb Hines said. "She brings energy, versatility and a real competitive edge, which is what we look for in players. We're excited to have her here in Orlando and to see the impact she can make in our environment both on and off the field."

Washington, 20, recorded 35 appearances, eight goals and four assists over her two seasons with Florida State. The Atlanta, Ga., native recently won the 2025 National Championship with the Seminoles, playing in 18 games, nine as starts, and tallying two goals-both game-winners-and two assists. In her freshman season, Washington scored six goals and recorded two assists. She scored her first career goal in the team's home opener against North Florida and would go on to earn 2024 ACC All-Freshmen Team honors.

At just 17 years old, Washington represented Jamaica in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, making three appearances in the tournament. She made her World Cup debut after coming on in the 70th minute to help the Reggae Girlz close out the final 27 minutes and secure a point in a 0-0 draw with France.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs forward Solai Washington through the 2027 season, with a mutual option for the 2028 season.

Solai Washington [Suh-Lay]

Position: Forward

Height: 5-6

Born: October 1, 2005

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Citizenship: JAM







