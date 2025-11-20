Portland Thorns Defender Sam Hiatt Named Winner of the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Secures $50K Charitable Donation to Candlelighters Oregon
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns defender Sam Hiatt was named the winner of this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, this evening during the 2025 NWSL Awards ceremony taking place in San Jose, California. As the winner, Hiatt has also secured $50,000 in charitable donation funds from Nationwide to support Candlelighters Oregon, a local non-profit organization that supports families through every stage of childhood cancer across the state of Oregon and southwest Washington.
The Lauren Holiday Impact Award celebrates the legacy of two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup champion, and National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Lauren Holiday, whose example of purpose-driven impact continues to inspire athletes around the world. The Award recognizes one player from each NWSL team for their outstanding service and character off the pitch, spotlighting those who - like Lauren Holiday - exemplify dedication and commitment to give back to their local communities.
Fresh off her sixth professional season and first with the Portland Thorns, Hiatt chose to support Candlelighters when she was first nominated for the Award back in May. As a result of being Portland's designated community partner, Nationwide set aside $5,000 that will be donated to Candlelighters.
Hiatt's commitment to community service is rooted in her own personal experience. In 2020, days before her professional debut, Hiatt's younger brother was diagnosed with a rare lymphoma, a life-altering moment that shaped her career and outlook. As her family navigated the emotional and practical challenges of his treatment, Sam experienced firsthand the impact of community, connection, and care, and has since dedicated time to give back that same support to others.
"As athletes, we have a unique platform, even if it doesn't always feel that way when we're just showing up to play soccer, but it truly is more than that, especially when we have the chance to make an impact," Hiatt had said when she was nominated. "The community that supports us and Portland shows up for the Thorns time and time again. It's important that we give back and support the people around us-not just on game days, but every day."
Throughout the year, Hiatt and the Thorns partnered with the Candlelighters to support and highlight the organization's life-changing work. Hiatt, along with Thorns players and staff, came together for the Candlelighters Family Day in June to connect with local families, engaging in several activities to create long-lasting memories.
Additionally, the Candlelighters partnership with Hiatt and the Thorns was recognized in front of a crowd of 21,104 fans during the team's home match vs Bay FC in October. Several Candlelighters families were invited to partake in the celebration and watch the match, which saw the Thorns come back to win 2-1, as well as getting to witness up close the jersey retirement and Ring of Honor induction for Thorns legend Christine Sinclair.
