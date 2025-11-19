Racing's Emma Sears Earns Seventh USWNT Call-Up Ahead of Italy Friendlies

Forward Emma Sears

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears will join the U.S. Women's National Team for two upcoming international friendlies, both against 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinalist Italy.

This is the seventh call-up to the USWNT for the 24-year-old who just completed her second professional season, helping to lead Racing Louisville to the club's first berth in the NWSL Playoffs. She has earned 11 caps for the United States, scoring four goals.

Last month, Sears notably scored a hat trick for the USWNT in a 6-0 win over New Zealand. It was Sears' first professional hat trick and the first for a USWNT player since 2022.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is coming off of a year in which she set the Racing Louisville single-season scoring record with 10 goals - fourth most in the NWSL. That tally made her the highest-scoring American in the league.

"It's been an exciting and important year for our group, and we've accomplished a lot of goals, expanded the player pool and made strides in our game model, so this camp will be an extension of that, but it will also set the groundwork for 2026, which will be our World Cup qualifying year," said USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes, who called in 26 players for the camp. "Games against top European teams are so valuable as they give us an honest assessment of where we are in our growth as a team, so I know our players will embrace that challenge."

The first match will be played on Friday, Nov. 28 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on the Westwood One Sports).

The U.S. and Italy will then travel south to meet again on Monday, Dec. 1 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English, Peacock in Spanish and on the radio in English on the Westwood One Sports and in Spanish on Fútbol de Primera).

The games will be the final matches of 2025 for both the U.S. and Sears.

