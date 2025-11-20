Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Wins NWSL Defender of the Year

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. (11/19/2025) - Washington Spirit star Tara McKeown has been named the NWSL Defender of the Year, the league announced today at the inaugural NWSL Awards in San Jose. McKeown earns the prestigious honor in just her third year as a center back and second year as a finalist.

"To be up for this award is not even something that I thought would happen three years ago when I did switch [from forward to defender] so I'm very grateful," said McKeown in her acceptance speech. "I would not be here without my teammates always pushing me encouraging me to be the best and I love them so much."

McKeown is preparing to conclude another stellar season on the Spirit back line this weekend in the 2025 NWSL Championship. One of Washington's most consistent players across the past three seasons, the defender has played over 2,500 minutes across 31 matches this year. McKeown ranked in the top two among all defenders in the NWSL in interceptions this regular season with 50 as well as top four in both blocked shots and tackle success among defenders with a minimum of 1,000 minutes.

McKeown has helped the Spirit defending third to 12 clean sheets across all competitions in 2025, including just the second-ever shutout of the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium in September. For her performance in that match, McKeown was named the NWSL Player of the Week.

The NWSL Awards are voted on by NWSL players, owners, general managers, coaches, members of the media and fans. McKeown's win for Defender of the Year is the third end-of-year award win by a Spirit player in the last two seasons as Croix Bethune took home both Midfielder and Rookie of the Year in 2024.







