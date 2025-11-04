Midfielder Olivia Moultrie Commits to Portland Thorns with Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that Olivia Moultrie has agreed to a multi-year contract extension which will link the young U.S. Women's National Team midfielder with the Rose City through 2029.

"Portland isn't just where I play, it's home," Moultrie said. "The community, fans, energy at Providence Park, it's all part of who I am now. To be able to keep representing this city means everything. From day one, this organization has believed in me and supported my development in ways I'll always be grateful for. I grew up in this league wearing Thorns colors and that's shaped me and my expectations. Top to bottom, this organization expects greatness and that's exactly where I want to be."

Trailblazer, phenom, historic, and a relentless desire to succeed are just a few of the many phrases used to describe Moultrie's professional journey since she officially signed for Portland in 2021, at the time becoming the youngest NWSL player at 15 years old. Now 20, Moultrie - who paved the way for the influx of young talent now present in the NWSL -continues to raise the standard for success and exemplifies what it means to be a Thorn.

"We are thrilled to extend Olivia as a Thorn for the foreseeable future" said President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos. "We have seen her playing arc see tremendous growth over the course of her development in Portland. Her on-field capabilities, her sheer competitiveness, and the maturity off the pitch has established her as one of our nation's brightest young stars. We are proud of her commitment to remain in an environment that will continue to shape her into a world class player and compete for championships each year. She has worked hard to become a leader on this team, and we are happy that Portland will be her home. "

Moultrie's extension arrives during a career season for the five-year pro, fresh from helping Portland secure their league leading ninth-consecutive playoff appearance (2016-19, 2021-25) and 11th overall postseason appearance. In 2025, she set new single-season highs in goals (8), appearances (26, a club single-season record), starts (24) and minutes (2,163, third highest for a single season in club history). She finished as Portland's top goal scorer and became the NWSL's highest scoring teenager this past September. Moultrie was also awarded the 2025 Supporters Player of the Year by the Rose City Riveters, Portland's passionate and league-leading supporters group.

As a Thorn, Moultrie has appeared in 95 NWSL matches with 65 starts, accumulating 18 goals and 11 assists whilst being a major contributor to the 2022 NWSL Championship, 2021 NWSL Shield and 2021 Challenge Cup winning campaigns (still holding the honor of being the youngest player to win a league championship at 17 in 2022).

"Every time I step on the field at Providence Park, I feel the energy of this city and these fans, there's nothing like it," Moultrie added. "I want to pay back the loyalty that this community has shown me with as many wins and trophies as possible. This is where I became who I am, and getting to keep writing my story here is something really special. The Thorns have an impressive history and winning in our DNA. I want to live that as well as add to its legacy."

In addition to her success with Portland, Moultrie has continued her climb as a rising star for the U.S. Women's National Team. The 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year is fresh off a stellar October window with the USWNT, having scored her second international brace in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. She currently has 10 caps with the USWNT since making her senior international debut in 2023, tallying four goals and an assist for the Stars and Stripes while also lifting the Concacaf W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup in 2024.

By reaching a multi-year extension agreement with Moultrie, the Thorns showcase their commitment to retain top young talent and construct a squad capable of competing for championships to ensure Portland remains the most successful in the NWSL, evident in the Club's league record three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021) and NWSL Challenge Cup (2021).







