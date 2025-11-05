Courage Close Season with a Win, Fall Short of Playoff Goal

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The North Carolina Courage defeated Gotham FC 3-2 in front of a record crowd 11,170 fans at a rainy First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Sunday evening. A record-breaking 107,931 fans filled the stands this season.

Despite the victory, the Courage did not qualify for the post-season, finishing with a 9-9-8 record for 32 points and 9th place in the NWSL standings. Racing Louisville FC scored a 1-0 win over Bay FC to edge North Carolina for the final playoff slot. Gotham FC's record fell to 9-8-9 for 36 points and eight place. They will play top seed Kansas City Current in the playoffs.

"We have to give ourselves every chance to compete and we did that," said North Carolina Interim Head Coach Nathan Thackeray. "Unfortunately when you rely on other teams, you obviously have not done something somewhere else this season. The league doesn't come down to one game; it shouldn't. We're in the ninth spot because we're are the ninth-best team in the league. Bitterly disappointed for the group because would love nothing more for them to be in there."

The Courage took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute with a score from midfielder Meredith Speck, her first goal of the NWSL season.

"Seeing the growth since 2017 has been super fun," said Speck. "Even in warmups you felt there was a different atmosphere tonight. It showed how we came into the game."

North Carolina made it 2-0 two minutes later with a chipped 35 foot goal from midfielder Manaka Matsukbo, her team-leading 11th of the season.

The Courage jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute due to an own goal by Gotham FC.

Late in the game, Gotham FC finally got on the scoreboard in the 87 minute with a penalty kick from midfielder Rose Lavelle, her fifth of the season.

Gotham forward Gabi Portilho cut the lead to 3-2 five minutes into stoppage with her third goal of the campaign, but the Courage held on the last two minutes of stoppage time for the victory.

"I thought it was a good performance," said Courage midfielder Denise O'Sullivan. "I thought the first half was really good. I think the second half we let it slip away a bit. We dropped our levels. We had one job tonight and that was to get a win. We did that. Obviously disappointed we didn't make the playoffs but I am very proud of the girls."

After North Carolina fired Head Coach Sean Nahas in August, the team appointed Nathan Thackeray as interim Head Coach. He has been with the Courage since they played their inaugural season in 2017 as an assistant coach.

"It's been challenging; it's certainly outside my comfort zone," added Thackeray. "I enjoyed it, I loved every minute of it. To understand where I wanted my career to go and come away with my head held high knowing everything in my power to do it the right way. Do it my way which was one of my objectives when they asked me, told me to do it. Not the way it was done in the past. Not to discredit anyone. So I could stay true to myself. I thoroughly enjoyed it. This club means a lot to me. I have been here for a long time. To get the joy to step in and step out with the team on a regular basis and lead the group, it was a dream come true for me."

"It's been great," said O'Sullivan. "Nathan came in at a tough time. I think he steadied the ship for the team. We're really thankful for him and his leadership of the team. Of course the rest of the staff as well. It's been a really good experience."

The North Carolina Courage will play their ninth season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026 starting next March as two expansion teams join the league in the Boston Legacy and Denver Summit FC.

