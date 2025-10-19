Reale Returns to Lineup for Home Finale

Published on October 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Standout rookie defender Lilly Reale reentered the Gotham FC starting lineup for its pivotal Sunday match against Racing Louisville at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The 22-year-old Reale, recently called into the U.S. Women's National Team for the second time this year, is making her 21st start of the season, representing one of two changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's setup, joining forward Katie Stengel.

A win or draw would clinch a playoff spot for Gotham FC (9-7-8, 35 points) with one match to go. Racing Louisville needs a win to clinch its place in the eight-team postseason.

Gotham and Racing kick off at 3 p.m. ET, with the regional TV broadcast on MSG Networks and streaming on the Gotham Sports App in the New York area and NWSL+ and Paramount+ nationally.

One of the most well-rounded defenders in the NWSL, Reale has one goal and one assist to go while ranking seventh in the league in dribblers tackled. She's second on Gotham in both tackles and interceptions.

The back line will be rounded out by Bruninha, Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett, a defensive grouping that has led Gotham to the second-best expected goals allowed in the league. The team has the second-most shutouts, too, with 11.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan once again minds the net for Gotham, with star No. 1 Ann-Katrin Berger out through a knee injury.

Up front, Stengel steps in for Esther González, who will miss Sunday's game because of a hip injury. The veteran Stengel will be flanked by Midge Purce and Jaedyn Shaw, who started last game together in the same wing positions.

The midfield trio of Josefine Hasbo, Jaelin Howell and captain Rose Lavelle remains the same, searching to replicate their dominant performance in their last home win, the Sept. 26 rout of Portland at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Ryan Campbell; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Khyah Harper and Gabi Portilho.

In addition to Berger and González, defender Tierna Davidson, midfielder Taryn Torres and forwards Geyse and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. Mak Whitham is competing for the U.S. Youth National Team at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Racing Louisville1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

5 - Josefine Hasbo

7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

23 - Midge Purce

28 - Katie Stengel

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 34 - Khyah Harper







