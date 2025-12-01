Gotham FC's Lavelle, Reale Named Finalists for 2025 U.S. Soccer End-Of-Year Awards

Published on December 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle and Lilly Reale have been nominated for 2025 U.S. Soccer End-of-Year Awards, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

Lavelle is a finalist for Female Player of the Year, while Reale is nominated for Young Female Player of the Year, presented by Henkel. All Player of the Year finalists were selected based on their performance in 2025, with emphasis on national team play.

Fans can vote for Lavelle and Reale here. Fan voting accounts for 15 percent of the overall tally, with the remainder coming from National Team players who earned a cap in 2025, professional league coaches, media, the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors and the Athletes' Council.

Lavelle missed the opening half of the season due to injury but returned in emphatic form. With the U.S. Women's National Team, she started and scored in her first match back and added two more goals across six appearances. She recently became the newest member of the USWNT 50+ club with more than 50 combined international goals and assists.

With Gotham FC, Lavelle finished the regular season with five goals and two assists in just 15 matches. In the championship match against Washington, she scored her second NWSL Championship goal, tying her for fourth in league history and moving within one of the all-time record. She was named the 2025 NWSL Championship MVP, adding to a postseason run that included her second playoff goal and second game-winner for Gotham, helping secure the club's second league title in three seasons.

Reale, recently named the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year, delivered a standout first professional season, securing her place on the left flank for both club and country. She opened the year with the U.S. U-23s, scoring in a 2-1 win against Germany, before earning a call-up to the senior national team. She recorded an assist in her senior debut while going the full 90 minutes.

Reale was equally dominant at the club level. Appearing in all 26 regular-season matches, she led Gotham in interceptions (36) and ranked second in tackles (54). Her 12 tackles at Washington earlier this year tied the then-league record for most in a match since 2016. In addition to Rookie of the Year honors, she was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team and won her first NWSL title as Gotham capped its second trophy of 2025, having lifted the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup earlier in the year, where she was also selected to the tournament's Best XI.

Voting is open and concludes Friday, Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced in January 2025.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.