Racing Activates Lund, Pokorny from Season-Ending Injury List

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC has activated goalkeeper Katie Lund and midfielder Maddie Pokorny from the season-ending injury (SEI) list. Both players will be eligible for selection for Sunday's away game against Gotham FC.

Lund and Pokorny both went on the SEI list on May 7 after each suffered a hip labrum injury that required surgery.

Lund has made six appearances this season, all starts, most recently at the Portland Thorns on April 27. The 28-year-old is Racing's all-time leader in saves (305) and shutouts (18) and had made 79-consecutive starts for Louisville prior to the injury. Lund is one of two Racing players remaining from the club's inaugural 2021 team (Lauren Milliet).

Pokorny has not appeared in a game this season. The 28-year-old played in 33 games for Racing across competitions in 2023 and 2024, including one regular-season start. The former Saint Louis Billiken joined Racing as a National Team Replacement Player in 2023 before signing a two-year deal.

Racing (9-9-6, 33 points) travels to Gotham FC on Sunday for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Louisville could clinch its first NWSL playoff berth with a win, but could also clinch a place in the postseason depending on other results around the league.







