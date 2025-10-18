Monaghan's Fourth Goal of NWSL Season Not Enough as Royals Fall, 2-1, in Seattle

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, Wash. - Utah Royals FC (5-13-7, 22 points, 12th NWSL) fell 2-1 at Lumen Field to Seattle Reign FC (10-7-8, 38 points, 3rd NWSL), with a goal late in the first half and a penalty kick in the second, the home side ultimately edged out the visitors by one.

Utah Royals FC head coach Jimmy Coenraets entered tonight's match with three adjustments to his starting lineup. Moving rookie Aria Nagai to center back for injured veteran Kaleigh Riehl. Spanish midfielder Ana Tejada joined the starting eleven for the second consecutive week and Canadian striker Bianca St-Georges came in up top in place of the Guatemalan striker Aisha Solorzano who was available tonight off of the bench.

The Royals started the match on the front foot, applying early pressure. Captain Paige Monaghan fired back-to-back shots in the second and fifth minutes. As the match progressed, URFC continued to push forward, maintaining possession for most of the first 45 minutes. Alongside Monaghan, Japanese star Mina Tanaka and Cloe Lacasse also managed to get shots off in hopes of taking the lead in Seattle.

Despite missing key players due to injury, URFC's defense held strong against multiple waves of Seattle's attack. However, just as the first half was winding down, the home side broke through finding the back of the net in the second minute of stoppage time. The late goal sent the visitors into the locker room trailing 1-0.

The Royals started off the second half in its defensive half with goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn coming up with a big time save 1 on 1 with a Seattle player in the 50th minute. Just twelve minutes later, Monaghan stepped in front of a Reign pass, outrunning the Seattle defense before cutting in and taking a shot from the top of the box. The equalizer was a perfect strike into the top of the goal and Monaghan's fourth goal of the year, a career single season high. Unfortunately, the momentum was short lived after URFC committed a foul in the box awarding the home side a penalty kick, ultimately bringing the game 2-1 with URFC trailing once again.

Although the Royals were able to create multiple attacking chances, they entered five minutes of stoppage time still trailing by a goal. Undeterred, they continued to push forward with urgency and determination. A late corner kick provided one final, tangible opportunity to equalize, but the chance went unfinished. Moments later, the final whistle blew, closing out the match with the Royals falling just short in a 2-1 loss.

The Royals will close out the season at home with a match against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, November 2nd, kickoff time will be determined after this weekend's matches and tickets are available for purchase here.

SEA 2: 1 UTA

SEA: Ainsley McCammon (Maddie Dahlien) 45+2' - Left winger Dahlien showcased her pace and precision, slicing past her defender on the flank before driving to the end line and delivering a pinpoint cross into the box. McCammon met it perfectly with a composed header to give Seattle the lead just before halftime to give her first NWSL goal of her career.

UTA: Paige Monaghan (unassisted) 62' - Monaghan intercepted a loose pass near midfield, bursting into open space and outpacing Seattle's center back on the counter. After a clever touch to create separation, she unleashed a curling left-footed strike from outside the box that sailed past the keeper and nestled into the top left corner, drawing Utah level in stunning fashion.

SEA: Sofia Huerta (unassisted) 67' - After Seattle earned a penalty from a reckless challenge inside the box, Huerta confidently stepped up to the spot and blasted a powerful strike to the left side of the net, beating McGlynn and restoring Seattle's lead at 2-1.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Lara Prašnikar 63'), Kate Del Fava, Aria Nagai (Dana Foederer 86'), Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza; Paige Monaghan ©, Mina Tanaka, Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo 74'); Bianca St-Georges (Aisha Solórzano 86')

Subs not used: DeAira Jackson, Lauren Flynn, Lauren Gogal, Madison Pogarch, Abby Boyan

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Seattle Reign FC (4-2-3-1): Claudia Dickey; Madison Curry (Phoebe McClernon 68'), Lauren Barnes ©, Jordyn Bugg, Sofia Huerta; Ainsley McCammon, Sam Meza (Angharad James-Turner 90 +5'); Maddie Mercado, Nérilia Mondésir, Maddie Dahlien (Shae Holmes 90 +1); Mia Fishel (Jess Fishlock 68')

Subs not used: Maddie Prohaska, Emily Mason, Mikayla Cluff, Hanna Glas, Emeri Adames

Head Coach: Laura Harvey

Stats Summary: SEA / UTA

Possession: 47 / 53

Shots: 8 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 9 / 2

Fouls: 8 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Yellow Card, 12')

UTA: Kate Del Fava (Yellow Card, 77')







