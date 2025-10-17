Washington Spirit to Host CVS Health Day in Final Home Match Before Playoffs

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Washington Spirit will host its final home match before next month's playoffs begin when it takes on the Orlando Pride in a championship rematch on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. After clinching home-field advantage in the postseason for the second straight season last weekend, the Spirit will look to close out its regular season schedule at "Rowdy Audi" with another win in front of the DC faithful. Tickets for this weekend's match can be found here. Home playoff ticket information can be found here.

This weekend, the Spirit continues to offer a special ticket discount for Military, Government and First Responders. Fans from these groups can enjoy tickets starting at $24 by verifying their status, this offer is available here. Students can also get tickets starting at $21 here. Teachers are able to get discounted tickets starting at $24 here.

Several new ticketing offers that made their debut for the second half of the season will continue to be offered for Saturday's match. The Me + 3 offer allows fans to purchase four tickets for the price of three by selecting "Me + 3" on Ticketmaster. Additionally, new fans can take advantage of the Spirit's "First Match on Us" offer, available here. Experience "Rowdy Audi" and everything a matchday at Audi Field has to offer for free! This is your invitation to a Washington Spirit game on us. More details on ticketing promotions can be found here. Regular single match tickets are still available here.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate where DJ MIM will once again deliver the soundtrack of the afternoon.

Inside Audi Field

Upon entry to the stadium, fans will receive a yellow cobranded Washington Spirit x CVS Health rally towel. On the Spirit Stage before the match, Apex Commercial Band will perform from the time gates open until kickoff.

Throughout Spiritville, fan-favorite activations will be back in full force. Fans of all ages can enjoy stations set up for face-painting, poster-making, hair-braiding and more. There will also be several photo activations, temporary tattoos available and various yard games set up around the east concourse. Additionally, younger Spirit fans will be able to utilize the soft play area.

As the presenting partner of Saturday's match, CVS Health will also be present in Spiritville. The Spirit's front-of-kit partner will be giving away essentials from lip balm to moisturizer to sanitizer.

Before Kickoff

On the pitch before the match kicks off, the National Anthem will be performed by Tori Terrazas accompanied by the MPD Honor Guard and with ASL interpretation being provided by Liza Offreda.

Halftime

During the break, local hip hop dance troupe Culture Shock DC will perform for fans on the field. Culture Shock describes itself as "a troupe of individuals who, through the power of music and dance, cultivate self-worth, dignity, and respect for all people."

Tickets Still Available

Seats for Saturday's final regular season home match are going fast. Spirit fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at (202) 536-5999.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







