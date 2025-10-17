Four Gotham FC Players Earn National Team Selections for October Window

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Four additional Gotham FC players have earned international call-ups for the October FIFA window, continuing the club's strong representation on the global stage.

Defenders Bruninha (Brazil) and Jess Carter (England), midfielder Josefine Hasbo (Denmark) and forward Esther González (Spain) have all been selected to represent their national teams.

The international window features Gotham teammates squaring off against one another, as Bruninha and Carter headline a marquee matchup when Brazil and England meet Oct. 25 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Brazil will remain in Europe to take on Italy on Oct. 28, while England also faces Australia at iPro Stadium in Derby to round out its window.

In Northern Europe, Hasbo and Denmark will fight to preserve their League A status in the UEFA Women's Nations League, facing Finland in a two-legged home-and-away series.

Meanwhile, González and Spain will battle for a spot in the Nations League final, taking on Sweden in another two-legged showdown. The first leg will be played Oct. 24 in Spain before the return fixture in Gothenburg.







