What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play at Washington in Primetime Matchup

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (10-8-6, 36 points) at Washington Spirit (12-4-8, 44points)

When: Saturday, October 18, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS

As the Pride look to solidify their playoff standings, here are five things to watch for:

Playoffs Clinched

With the Pride's 1-0 win over the Thorns along with other results going their way throughout last weekend, Orlando clinched a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The reigning 2024 NWSL Champions will play in the postseason for the second year in a row and the third time in the Club's history. The Pride are still looking to secure a top-four spot which guarantees home-field advantage in the first round of the Playoffs.

Spiritually Equal

The Spirit have gotten the better of the Pride in their last two matchups including in the regular season and in the NWSL Challenge Cup that kicked off the 2025 season. However, prior to that, the Pride went unbeaten against the Spirit in their previous six NWSL regular-season matchups including a 2-0 win that helped the Pride clinch the 2024 NWSL Shield. Orlando would also go on and defeat the Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Championship to capture the double last season.

Never In Doubt

The Pride scored the only goal of the game via a stoppage-time own goal in a 1-0 win over Portland last week. It marked the fifth lead-changing goal in stoppage time for the Pride this season, with the go-ahead goals and two equalizers. The five goals are the most by any team in a single regular season in NWSL history. The stoppage time own goal also marked the tenth goal the Pride have scored in the final 15 minutes of a match this year, extending the highest tally in all of the NWSL.

Racking Up The Clean Sheets

The Pride recorded the seventh clean sheet of the regular season in their 1-0 win over the Thorns. The seven clean sheets are tied for the fourth most in the NWSL as Anna Moorhouse sits in solo fourth with 69 saves this year. In the match against Portland, Moorhouse made four saves while the defense shined, and Rafaelle made two crucial and successful slide tackles to keep the visitors scoreless.

Building A Culture

Head Coach Seb Hines has now led the Pride to three straight seasons with 10 or more wins, dating back to the 2023 season. He has also now led the Pride to two consecutive postseason appearances. Hines, who won the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year, is just the third NWSL coach in league history to lead a team to 10-plus wins in three straight regular seasons.







