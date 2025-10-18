Manaka Nets Hat Trick To Lead Courage Past Bay

North Carolina Courage's Manaka Matsukubo on game night

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The North Carolina Courage beat Bay FC, 4-1, to keep the team's playoff hopes alive Friday night at PayPal Park.

With the win, the Courage improved to 8W-9L-8D on the season and moved within one point of eighth-place Racing Louisville in the final playoff spot.

Manaka Matsukubo led the way to the win, bagging the seventh regular season hat trick in Courage history, joining Lynn Biyendolo, Kristen Hamilton, Debinha, and Kerolin Nicoli in accomplishing the feat.

With her three goals Friday night, Manaka also moved into a three-way tie for third place in the Golden Boot race with 10 on the season.

Manaka and the Courage hit the ground running, striking twice in the opening eight minutes with Ashley Sanchez and Meredith Speck picking up the assists.

Bay pulled one goal back just before halftime, but Shinomi Koyama restored the two-goal cushion in the 74'. Manaka crossed the ball to Tyler Lussi at the back post, who headed the ball back across to Shinomi for her second goal in the last two weeks.

Manaka completed her hat trick in the 80' to secure the win.

Match Notes:

Denise O'Sullivan made her return to the pitch after missing multiple weeks due to injury, subbing into the match in the 70'.

Manaka Matsukubo scored the seventh hat trick in NC Courage history, joining Lynn Biyendolo, Kristen Hamilton, Debinha, and Kerolin Nicoli in accomplishing the feat.

Shinomi Koyama found the back of the net for the second week in a row.

Up Next:

The Courage are off next weekend for the international break, but will return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, November 2, for a Decision Day match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Kickoff time for the match is TBD. Tickets are available here.

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt (Maycee Bell -70'), Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (Hannah Betfort - 86'), Ashley Sanchez (Denise O'Sullivan - 70'); Meredith Speck (Cortnee Vine - 79'), Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan (Tyler Lussi - 70')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Natalia Staude, Heather MacNab

BAY (4-5-1): Jordan Silkowitz; Ayssa Malonson, Brooklyn Courtnall, Sydney Collins, Caprice Dydasco; Kiki Pickett (Hannah Bebar - 46'), Jamie Shepherd (Dorian Bailey - 46'); Tess Boade ©, Taylor Huff, Catherinee Paulson (Racheal Kundananji - 46'); Penelope Hocking (Karlie Lema - 46')

Subs Not Used: Emmie Allen, Kelli Hubly, Joelle Anderson, Rachel Hill, Maddie Moreau

Score:

NCC: 4

BAY: 1

Goals:

NCC: M. Matsukubo - 3' (A. Sanchez), 8' (M. Speck), 80', S. Koyama (T. Lussi - 74')

BAY: P. Hocking - 45' + 3' (A. Malonson)

Cautions:

NCC: -

BAY: J. Shepherd - 24', A. Malonson - 34'

Ejections:

NCC: -

BAY: -

Venue (Location): PayPal Park (San Jose, California)

