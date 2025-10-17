Washington Spirit Midfielder Deborah Abiodun Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team
Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Deborah Abiodun has been called up to the Nigeria Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, the Nigeria Football Federation announced today. The side will take on Benin in two qualifiers later this month.
Abiodun made her debut for the Nigeria senior team in September 2022 and has since competed with the side at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games. Since joining the Spirit in August, the midfielder has appeared in nine matches, tallying a goal and an assist.
Nigeria's October Schedule:
vs Benin | Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. EDT (Stade de Kégué, Lomé, Togo)
vs Benin | Tuesday, October 28 at 9 a.m. EDT (MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Nigeria)
The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.
