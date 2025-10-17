12 San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for October FIFA International Window

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - Twelve San Diego Wave FC players have been called up to represent their respective countries during FIFA's October International Window across seven national team federations.

Delphine Cascarino and Laurina Fazer will feature with the French National Team in a pair of semifinal matches against Geramny as part of the UEFA Nations League tournament. Cascarino has played with Les Blues for nearly 10 years, earning 79 caps and scoring 16 goals. This summer, Cascarino was among the standout performers at the UEFA European Championship, earning Player of the Match honors in multiple games and the Goal of the Tournament award. The call-up for Fazer marks her first since the 2023 Women's World Cup while she previously represented France at every youth level - U16, U17, U19, U20, and U23.

Hanna Lundkvist earns a call-up with Sweden to compete in the UEFA Nations League tournament in two semifinal matches against Spain. With 25 appearances under her belt, Lundkvsit is coming off the 2025 EUROs, her first major international tournament, where she helped keep back-to-back clean sheets in the group stage before going on to compete in the quarter final match that the Swedish ultimately lost by penalty kicks to England who were crowned champions.

Kennedy Wesley has earned her first-ever senior U.S. Women's National Team call-up by head coach Emma Hayes. Wesley has previously appeared for U.S. Soccer at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels and earlier this year, she represented the U-23s in a pair of matches against Germany. Wesley will join the USWNT for three friendly matches across the country as the federation hosts Portugal and New Zealand.

Gia Corley and Quincy McMahon have been called up to the U.S. U-23 Youth National Team for training camp that will run alongside the senior USWNT with Emma Hayes and her coaching staff. The call-up for Corley marks a unique opportunity for the 23-year-old who was born in Tacoma, Washington, but spent her entire youth career in Germany. Corley has played for the Frauen team at the U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels and even played against the United States in May. McMahon earns the call up to the U-23 October camp for the second consecutive FIFA window after joining the team this summer and adding to her resume of representing the USYNT at the U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels.

17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio will join the U.S. U-19 Youth National Team in Kansas City, Mo. for friendlies against Portugal and Ireland. Ascanio has been a mainstay in the midfield for the U-17 team over the last year, earning a Bronze Medal at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Dudinha, San Diego's newest signing, will join Brazil for the first time since winning the 2025 Copa America in August. During the October international window, Brazil will play two friendly games against Italy and England. Dudinha, the 20-year-old, earned her first senior cap last year and appeared in all six of Brazil's Copa America matches, earning three starts and recording an in the tournament.

Kailen Sheridan and Adriana Leon will represent Canada in international friendlies against Switzerland and the Netherlands. Sheridan is Canada's starting goalkeeper and has tallied 31 clean sheets in 61 international appearances. Leon is one of Canada's key attacking threats as the forward leads the federation in goals scored among all active players.

Kyra Carusa will join the Republic of Ireland for the first leg of their UEFA Nations League Promotion / Relegation Play-Off. The winner of the Play-Off will achieve promotion to League A, which aids the pursuit of qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Carusa has been a key attacking presence for Ireland, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances since her debut in 2020.

Nya Harrison has been called up to represent the Philippines in a friendly against Uzbekistan. Harrison continues to establish herself on the international stage after earning her first call-up to the senior team in February of this year.

International Schedule

United States vs. Portugal

Thursday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m PT

France vs. Germany

Friday, Oct. 24 at 8:45 a.m PT

Canada vs. Switzerland

Friday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m PT

Republic of Ireland vs. Belgium

Friday, Oct. 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Sweden vs. Spain

Friday, Oct. 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Brazil vs. England

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m PT

United States vs. Portugal

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1:00 p.m PT

Brazil vs. Italy

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 9:15 a.m PT

Sweden vs. Spain

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Republic of Ireland vs. Belgium

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m. PT

Canada vs. Netherlands

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 12:45 p.m PT

France vs. Germany

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 1:10 p.m PT

Philippines vs. Uzbekistan

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 4:00 a.m PT

United States vs. Portugal

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m PT







