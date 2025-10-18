Preview: Spirit Wraps up Regular Season Home Schedule with Championship Rematch Against Pride

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit in action

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit in action(Washington Spirit)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host its final home match before the playoffs begin when it takes on the Orlando Pride in a rematch of last season's championship match. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 18, the match will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The Spirit

Washington enters Saturday's match off a 1-1 road draw against North Carolina last weekend that helped the side clinch the second overall seed and home-field advantage in the upcoming playoffs. This is the second straight season the Spirit will not have to leave home in the postseason until the championship, should the team advance that far.

The Spirit's lone goal against the Courage came off the foot of forward Trinity Rodman. After receiving a ball down the sideline from midfielder Hal Hershfelt, Rodman made a run and fired a perfect strike across the box and into the back of the net. The goal was Rodman's fifth of the second half of the season.

With the draw, Washington extended its unbeaten streak across league play to 12 matches and its unbeaten streak across all competitions to 16. Earlier this week, the Spirit defeated CF Monterrey Femenil 4-0 to clinch Group B of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup and advance to the tournament's semifinal round next May. Washington went 3-0-1 across group play this season, outscoring opponents 15-0.

Since May 2, the Spirit is also unbeaten across its last ten matches at Audi Field, tallying five wins and five draws with a +18 goal differential (27-9). This streak comes after Washington started the 2025 season with an uncharacteristic 1-3-0 home record.

On the attacking end, Washington leads Orlando in goals, assists, shots on target and total big chances this season. In its last two regular season trips to DC, however, the Pride has scored six goals total, defeating the Spirit 3-0 and 3-2. If Washington wants to earn its first home win against Orlando in four years, it may lean on its strong ability this season on offense.

Following Saturday afternoon's match, many Spirit players will head off for international duty as the NWSL breaks from play for a week. Upon the conclusion of the international break, the Spirit will travel to Utah to conclude the regular season on Sunday, November 2 before returning home for the playoffs. Information on playoff tickets can be found here.

The Opponent

Orlando enters Saturday's championship rematch following an important 1-0 home win over Portland Thorns FC last weekend. The win helped the Pride clinch its second consecutive playoff berth but the side is still fighting to clinch a home quarterfinal match.

The Pride is led in the attack by Brazilian star Marta in the absence of its leading goal-scorer Barbra Banda (eight goals). Marta has tallied 12 goal contributions across all competitions throughout her career against the Spirit, the most of her career against a single club.

In the defending third, Orlando has allowed the third-fewest goals in the NWSL this season with just 24 goals against across 24 matches. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse has kept seven clean sheets. The Pride has been perfect in 2025 at protecting a lead when scoring first as well. Orlando has scored first in nine of its matches, holding a perfect 9-0-0 record in such matches this season.

Orlando has also conceded first 14 times this season but has salvaged points in six of those matches, winning one and drawing five. Ten of the Pride's 29 goals this season have come in the final 15 minutes of play, by far the side's heaviest goal scoring quarter-hour of match play. Look for Orlando to pose a threat on the attacking end late should it need a goal.

Following Saturday's match, the Pride will host Seattle Reign FC in a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, November 2.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 7-8-6 all-time regular season record against the Orlando Pride with a -2 goal differential (28-30). Washington earned a hard-fought 1-0 win in Florida back in April, snapping a four-match losing streak in the series.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.