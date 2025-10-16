Spirit Takes Down Monterrey 4-0 to Win Group B in Team's First W Champions Cup

October 16, 2025

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit defeated CF Monterrey Femenil 4-0 Wednesday night to win Group B of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup and clinch a berth in the tournament's semifinal round next spring.

The Spirit got off to a flying start when Trinity Rodman whipped in a dangerous cross from the right wing. The ball bounced around the box and fell perfectly to Croix Bethune, who calmly slotted it home in the sixth minute to give the hosts the early lead. After the opener, the game settled and Monterrey created a few chances of their own.

Monterrey made several changes at halftime in search of an equalizer, but the Spirit struck again in the 54th minute. Rosemonde Kouassi doubled Washington's lead with a powerful finish, assisted by Brittany Ratcliffe who subbed in before the end of the first half. Just three minutes later, a well-executed corner led to Kouassi finding space on the touchline and delivering a pass to Gift Monday, who tapped it in to make it 3-0.

Substitutions followed shortly after the goal, with Paige Metayer replacing Rebeca Bernal and Sofia Cantore coming on for Gift Monday. Shortly after, a clever exchange between Bethune and Kouassi set up Ratcliffe, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the net for the home side's fourth goal.

In the 71st minute, Heather Stainbrook entered for Bethune while Kate Wiesner replaced Tara McKeown. Monterrey made a few late changes, and the match quieted down in the final stretch. The Spirit saw out a 4-0 victory, earning Sandy MacIver her fourth consecutive clean sheet and securing the top spot in Group B as the side looks ahead to the knockout stage in May 2026.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available here.

-Concacaf W Champions Cup Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. CF Monterrey Femenil

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. EDT

Weather: Clear, mid-60s

Lineups:

WAS: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi; 4 - Rebeca Bernal (26 - Paige Metayer, 62'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara McKeown (6 - Kate Wiesner, 71'); 14 - Gabby Carle; 7 - Croix Bethune (22 - Heather Stainbrook, 71'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 10 - Leicy Santos; 2 - Trinity Rodman (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 41'); 21 - Gift Monday (27 - Sofia Cantore, 62')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 5 - Narumi Miura; 20 - Deborah Abiodun; 25 - Kysha Sylla

MTY: 28 - Paola Manrique; 2 - Daniela Monroy (21 - Ashlyn Fernandez, 46'); 34 - Day Silva; 23 - Valeria Del Campo; 14 - Alejandra Calderon; 22 - Diana Garcia; 30 - Alice Soto (8 - Diana Evangelista, 87'); 24 - Restrepo (3 - Tanna Sánchez, 72'); 17 - Lucía García (18 - Allison Veloz, 72'); 7 - Christina Burkenroad; 12 - Jermaine Seoposenwe (27 - Fátima Servin, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 19 - Ana Paz; 6 - Zellyka Arce; 10 - Nicole Perez; 15 - Samantha Simental; 16 - Juana Plata; 29 - Lourdes Bosch; 33 - Carol Cázares

Stats Summary: WAS / MTY

Shots: 17 / 3

Shots On Goal: 6 / 1

Saves: 1 / 2

Fouls: 6 / 6

Offsides: 4 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

MTY - Fátima Servín - 61' - Yellow Card







