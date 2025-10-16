Orlando Pride Bow out of Concacaf W Champions Cup After 1-1 Draw with C.F. Pachuca Femenil

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (2-1-1, 7 points) played to a 1-1 draw against C.F. Pachuca Femenil (2-1-1, 7 points) on Wednesday night at Inter&Co Stadium in the final Group Stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Despite finishing with the same points as Pachuca, the Pride were eliminated due to goal differential in their tournament debut.

The Pride opened the scoring in the 25th minute courtesy of a direct free kick conversion from forward Marta. Delivering a left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard box, the Brazilian international's shot ricocheted off the bottom of the top right corner of the crossbar and into the back of the net. The goal marked Marta's fourth of the season across all competitions and the 46th of her Pride career. Marta also made her 150th appearance across all competitions for the Club, becoming the first Pride player to reach that figure.

Nine minutes into the second half, Pachuca responded. After multiple deflections in front of goal, forward Chinwendu Ihezuo settled the ball before sending a bouncing shot that deflected off an Orlando defender and into the goal.

The Pride continued to push forward to find a late winner and continued to fire shots on goal, including late chance in second-half stoppage time when Haley McCutcheon fired a shot that hit the crossbar.

With two matches remaining in the NWSL regular season, the Pride will now shift its focus to league play. First up is a trip to the nation's capital to face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, before the Pride return home to host Seattle Reign FC in the regular season finale on Nov. 2.

25' Marta - ORL 1, PAC 0

54' Chinwendu Ihezuo - ORL 1, PAC 1

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Obviously, I'm disappointed we didn't come away with this win tonight. I felt we did enough and created enough chances. They had a few opportunities in the first half, and I think we took away those moments in the second half. We're obviously disappointed with the goal they scored. But it's a good reminder for us when it's a game like this, a must-win situation, it should lead into playoff football as well. Of course, we are disappointed to be out of this competition because it was something that we set out to qualify for at the start of the year. But it wasn't meant to be."

Match Notes:

Marta scored her fourth goal of the 2025 season across all competitions while also making her 150th appearance for the Pride across all competitions. Marta has now scored 46 goals in her Pride career across all competitions. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will face a quick turnaround as they head to Audi Field and take on the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Oct. 18, in NWSL regular season play. That match is set to kick ff at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 1 0 1

C.F. Pachuca Femenil 0 1 1 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Marta 25'

PAC - Chinwendu Ihezuo 54'

Misconduct Summary:

PAC - Minota (Yellow Card) 67'

ORL - Cori Dyke (Yellow Card) 81'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Cosette Morché; D Simone Jackson (Elyse Bennett 70'), Emily Sams, Rafaelle (Carson Pickett 46'), Cori Dyke; M Luana (Haley McCutcheon 46'), Viviana Villacorta (Angelina 46'), Summer Yates; F Marta (c), Simone Charley (Jacqueline Ovalle 62'), Julie Doyle

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Oihane, Kerry Abello; M Grace Chanda

C.F. Pachuca Femenil - GK Esthefanny Barreras; D Kenti Robles, Ohale Osinachi, Jocelyn Orejel, Minota; M Karla Nieto, Andrea Pereira; F Charlyn Corral (Paola García 90+5'), Myra Delgadillo, Nina Nicosia (Ayo Oke 55'), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Alexandra Godinez 90+4')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Carmen López; D Alexandra Godinez, Mariana Cadena, Fabiola Ibarra, Daniela Flores, Selene Valera; M Ella Sanchez; F Natalia Mauleon, Nayeli Diaz

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Oct. 15, 2025

Attendance: 1,801

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 49.7%

PAC - 50.3%

Shots:

ORL - 16

PAC - 18

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 5

PAC - 4

Saves:

ORL - 3

PAC - 4

Fouls:

ORL - 12

PAC - 9

Offsides:

ORL - 2

PAC - 2

Corners:

ORL - 3

PAC - 4







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.