Three Bay FC Players Selected to Participate in October U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team Camp

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Earlier today, U.S. Soccer announced that Bay FC goalkeeper Leah Freeman, midfielder Taylor Huff and forward Karlie Lema have each been selected to participate in the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team camp in Philadelphia during the upcoming October international window. The trio will join the U-23's following this weekend's match against North Carolina Courage and return to the club ahead of the 2025 NWSL season finale Nov. 1 vs. Racing Louisville.

Freeman earns her first invitation to a national team program since May 2022, when she was selected by the U-20 Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies vs. Costa Rica. The Berkeley native signed her first professional contract with the club in July following a standout college career at Oregon and Duke, where she twice won conference Goalkeeper of the Year honors. She has been selected to the matchday roster for three league contests this season.

Huff's invitation marks her fourth to a national team program this year after participating in the U-23 squad's April and June camps, and the federation's Futures Camp in January held alongside the senior national team. Huff has totaled four goals and one assist for her rookie campaign and enters this week's match on a two-game scoring streak following goals against Portland Thorns FC Oct. 4 and the Seattle Reign Oct. 10. For the season, Huff ranks second among all NWSL rookies in minutes played and is one of only two first-year players in the league to start every match.

Lema's joins the U.S. youth ranks for the first time since February 2020, when she was selected to the U-17 Women's National Team for training and friendlies vs. England. She represented the U-17 squad at the 2019 UEFA Development Tournament and the U-15's at the 2018 CFA International Tournament in China prior to her collegiate career at Cal. With Bay FC this season, the Morgan Hill native has recorded two goals and one assist in 22 games (14 starts).

From Oct. 20-23, the camp will run concurrently with the U.S. Women's National Team's preparations to host Portugal in an international friendly at Subaru Park Oct. 23. The U-23 programming in Philadelphia is another step in U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes' emphasis on the U-23 age group and its importance along the player pathway to the senior National Team. This will be the third USWNT training camp of the year to feature concurrent programming with the U-23s, following camps in Los Angeles and Denver. Orlando Pride assistant coach Yolanda Thomas will serve as head coach for this camp.

