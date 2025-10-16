Portland Thorns Sign Forward Reilyn Turner to Contract Extension Through 2028 Season

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns today announced that forward Reilyn Turner has signed a contract extension through the 2028 season, with a club option for 2029. The move was completed before the NWSL roster freeze deadline.

"Reilyn has really emerged this season and elevated her game to another level," said Thorns President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos. "She's proven she can be a difference-maker in big moments, and we see her as an essential piece of what we're building. Alongside other young talent on our roster, Reilyn is helping form the foundation of a strong core that we believe will drive the Thorns forward for years to come."

Turner, 23, was selected sixth overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville before joining the Thorns in an August 2024 trade. She wasted no time making an impact in Portland, scoring in her CONCACAF W Champions Cup debut against Club América and later delivering a crucial equalizer in the Thorns' 2024 NWSL playoff match against Gotham FC. In 2025, she has continued her rise, emerging as one of the league's most dynamic attacking players.

Before turning pro, Turner enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at UCLA (2020-23). She scored 42 goals and recorded 16 assists, finishing fifth all-time in goals, game-winning goals, and multi-goal games, and sixth in total points. Turner helped lead the Bruins to the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring the semifinal game-winner and the dramatic equalizer in the final before earning College Cup Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors. She capped her college career in 2023 as the first player in program history to win Pac-12 Forward of the Year.

"I'm excited to be here through 2028 and I feel like what we've built here this year has been something so special so I'm excited to build off what we've been able to do over the next couple of years," Turner said. "What it means to commit to a future here is investing in the program, the team and yourself. I've gotten a lot of opportunity here and I want to stay in Portland because I love the city, the fans, the stadium, and the program. This place is my home, and it will be for a long time."

On the international stage, Turner has represented the United States across multiple youth national team levels and was most recently called into the senior team's Futures Camp under head coach Emma Hayes in January 2025.

