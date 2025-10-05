Portland Thorns Secure 2-1 Home Against Bay FC

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns secured an important 2-1-win vs Bay FC at Providence Park on Saturday evening, securing three massive points in their continued battle for a home playoff position.

Before the match, 21,104 fans stood witness to watch club legend Christine Sinclair become the first player to get inducted into the Thorns Hall of Fame and have her iconic #12 jersey retired. The Canadian forward was integral to Portland's success to become the most successful team in the NWSL, claiming the inaugural league title in 2013 before repeating in 2017 and 2022. Along the way, Sinc also captained the Thorns to lift two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), the NWSL Challenge Cup (2021), the NWSL Community Shield (2020) and the Women's International Champions Cup (2021). With 237 NWSL appearances, Sinclair retired last season as the Thorns' all-time leading goal scorer with 82 goals across all competitions.

Following the festivities, both sides took the field as they prepared to fight for three points. Bay would strike first as Taylor Huff shot the ball into the bottom right corner in the 36' to take the lead. The visitor's had another opportunity in the 39' to double it, but Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold got her fingertips on the ball to ensure the game remained a tight contest heading into the break.

The Thorns hit the field after halftime and found their equalizer in the 55' after an impressive run from captain Sam Coffey to find Olivia Moultrie in the box, who struck the ball past the keeper's outstretched hands.

Moultrie would add the second for Portland off a direct free kick in the 69', sending the ball into the bottom right corner to secure her first career brace and become the youngest player in Thorns history to score twice in a single match.

The Thorns defense would then handle the rest in the remaining minutes of the match, keeping out Bay's attack to secure victory once again at Providence Park and an important three points as Portland inch themselves closer towards the postseason.

ATTENDANCE: 21,104

TEAM NOTES

Olivia Moultrie (M) scored her first career brace tonight to become Portland's top scorer this season (6). Moultrie is the eighth Portland player to reach at least 15 goals and the sixth player in club history with at least 15G and 10A - joining Christine Sinclair, Sophia Wilson, Allie Long, Morgan Weaver and Alex Morgan.

The Thorns are the only NWSL team with two direct free kick goals this season.

Sam Coffey (M) tallied her fourth assist of 2025, joint-most for Portland alongside Jessie Fleming (M).

M.A. Vignola (D) made her Thorns debut tonight as a starter, having been acquired by the club earlier this week. She contested 72 minutes.

Valerin Loboa (F) made her Providence Park debut, coming into the match in the 61'.

The Thorns recorded their first home win since August 10 (4-2 W vs Seattle Reign), snapping a three-match home winless streak.

Tonight's attendance (21,104) was the third highest for the Thorns this season.

Portland has gained 13 points from a losing position, the most in the NWSL this year. UP NEXT: The Thorns continue their race for the postseason on the road at Orlando Pride. Kickoff from Inter&Co Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT and is available to watch on Prime Video.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

BAY - Taylor Huff (Karlie Lema) 36': From outside the box, Huff shot the ball into the bottom right corner.

SECOND HALF

POR - Olivia Moultrie (Sam Coffey) 55': Moultrie would control Coffey's pass in the Bay box and drill it past the keeper.

POR - Olivia Moultrie 69': From a direct free kick outside the box, Moultrie shot the ball into the bottom right corner.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, M.A. Vignola (Kaitlyn Torpey 72'), Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Reyna Reyes, Sam Coffey-C, Jessie Fleming, Olivia Moultrie, Alexa Spaanstra (Mimi Alidou 62'), Reilyn Turner (Mallie McKenzie 90+1'), Pietra Tordin (Valerin Loboa 61')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Daiane, Jayden Perry, Laila Harbert, Deyna Castellanos

Bay FC (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz, Alyssa Malonson, Brooklyn Courtnall, Sydney Collins, Caprice Dydasco, Hannah Bebar, Dorian Bailey, Tess Boade-C (Catherine Paulson 76'), Taylor Huff (Maddie Moreau 81'), Karlie Lema (Caroline Conti 76'), Rachel Hill (Penelope Hocking 62')

Subs not used: Emmie Allen, Kelli Hubly, Jamie Shepherd, Joelle Anderson, Kiki Pickett

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: N/A

BAY: Penelope Hocking (Yellow) 68'

MATCH STATS

POR | BAY

Goals: 2|1

Assists: 1|1

Possession: 49|51

Shots: 6|9

Shots on Target: 3|2

Saves: 4|2

Tackles: 15|15

Tackles Won: 12|14

Interceptions: 10|22

Fouls: 8|12

Offsides: 2|1

Corner Kicks: 3|6







