San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 in Late Dramatics at Washington Spirit
Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
WASHINGTON - San Diego Wave FC (8-8-7, 31 points) fell 2-1 to Washington Spirit (12-4-7, 43 points) in a dramatic finish at Audi Field on Sunday afternoon. After Delphine Cascarino scored a stoppage-time equalizer in her return from injury, Washington's Rosemonde Kouassi found her second goal of the match to deny the Wave from a nine-game unbeaten road streak.
Washington opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Deborah Abiodun cut back on the right flank and sent an inswinging cross into the box that found Kouassi making a diving header to set the match at 1-0.
The Wave equalized deep into stoppage time when Cascarino, returning after missing two matches due to injury, made a perfectly timed run behind the Spirit backline. Kyra Carusa played a precise through ball that Cascarino hit first time with the outside of her right foot to make it 1-1.
However, just ninety seconds later, Kouassi earned a brace. The Washington forward hit a curling effort from 25 yards out that found the back of the net in the final seconds, securing a 2-1 win for the Spirit.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made nine saves on the day, marking a Club-record high for saves in a single game.
Next Match: San Diego Wave will travel to face the Utah Royals on Saturday, Oct. 11 at America First Field. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ and it will be broadcast locally in San Diego on KUSI.
Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook
Notes:
Forward Delphine Cascarino scored her fourth goal of the season, tied for the team lead with Kimmi Ascanio and Adriana Leon.
Forward Kyra Carusa recorded her first career assist.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made her 250th save for the Wave in today's match, becoming the first player in NWSL history to make 250 saves for two different clubs (353 for Gotham FC).
With nine saves on the day, Sheridan set a new Club record.
San Diego held 55% possession advantage over Washington.
Scoring Summary:
WAS - Kouassi (3) (Abiodun, 1) 9'
SD - Cascarino (4) (Carusa, 1) 90+5'
WAS - Kouassi (4) (Cantore, 1) 90+8'
Misconduct Summary:
SD - Robbe (Caution) 38'
SD - Lundkvist (Caution) 62'
WAS - Abiodun (Caution) 69'
SD - Cascarino (Caution) 71'
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Lundkvist (Armstrong 73'), M Ascanio, M Dali, M Corley (Fusco 85'), F Robbe (Carusa 57'), F Dudinha (McMahon 86'), F Leon (Cascarino 57')
Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Harrison, D Arias, M Fazer
Washington Spirit: GK Kingsbury ©, D Carle, D McKeown, D Morgan, D Abiodun, M Hershfelt, M Bethune, M Santos (Miura 72'), F Kouassi, F Monday (Cantore 82'), F Rodman
Subs not used: GK Maciver, GK Collins, D Bernal, D Wiesner, D Sylla, M Stainbrook, F Ratcliffe
Stats Summary: WAS / SD
Shots: 22 / 8
Shots on Target: 11 / 1
Corners: 1 / 2
Fouls: 20 / 14
Offsides: 0 / 0
Saves: 0 / 9
Possession: 45% / 55%
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC react after Delphine Cascarino's goal at Washington Spirit
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2025
- Washington Spirit Breaks Single Season Club Attendance Record - Washington Spirit
- Reign FC Battles to Scoreless Draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to 11 with Seattle Draw - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Battle Back to Draw, 2-2, with Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Royals Earn Point in Chicago Behind Tanaka's First NWSL Brace - Utah Royals FC
- Spirit Takes Three Points against San Diego After Late Winner from Kouassi - Washington Spirit
- Monday Night Fútbol Features Kansas City Current at Angel City FC - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 in Late Dramatics at Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Stengel Returns to Gotham FC Lineup for Seattle Tilt - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Scores First, But Falls, 2-1, at Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
- Portland Thorns Secure 2-1 Home Against Bay FC - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 in Late Dramatics at Washington Spirit
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali Named to NWSL Best XI for September
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-1, to Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium