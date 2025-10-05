San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 in Late Dramatics at Washington Spirit

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC react after Delphine Cascarino's goal at Washington Spirit

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC react after Delphine Cascarino's goal at Washington Spirit(San Diego Wave FC)

WASHINGTON - San Diego Wave FC (8-8-7, 31 points) fell 2-1 to Washington Spirit (12-4-7, 43 points) in a dramatic finish at Audi Field on Sunday afternoon. After Delphine Cascarino scored a stoppage-time equalizer in her return from injury, Washington's Rosemonde Kouassi found her second goal of the match to deny the Wave from a nine-game unbeaten road streak.

Washington opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Deborah Abiodun cut back on the right flank and sent an inswinging cross into the box that found Kouassi making a diving header to set the match at 1-0.

The Wave equalized deep into stoppage time when Cascarino, returning after missing two matches due to injury, made a perfectly timed run behind the Spirit backline. Kyra Carusa played a precise through ball that Cascarino hit first time with the outside of her right foot to make it 1-1.

However, just ninety seconds later, Kouassi earned a brace. The Washington forward hit a curling effort from 25 yards out that found the back of the net in the final seconds, securing a 2-1 win for the Spirit.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made nine saves on the day, marking a Club-record high for saves in a single game.

Next Match: San Diego Wave will travel to face the Utah Royals on Saturday, Oct. 11 at America First Field. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ and it will be broadcast locally in San Diego on KUSI.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Forward Delphine Cascarino scored her fourth goal of the season, tied for the team lead with Kimmi Ascanio and Adriana Leon.

Forward Kyra Carusa recorded her first career assist.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made her 250th save for the Wave in today's match, becoming the first player in NWSL history to make 250 saves for two different clubs (353 for Gotham FC).

With nine saves on the day, Sheridan set a new Club record.

San Diego held 55% possession advantage over Washington.

Scoring Summary:

WAS - Kouassi (3) (Abiodun, 1) 9'

SD - Cascarino (4) (Carusa, 1) 90+5'

WAS - Kouassi (4) (Cantore, 1) 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Robbe (Caution) 38'

SD - Lundkvist (Caution) 62'

WAS - Abiodun (Caution) 69'

SD - Cascarino (Caution) 71'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Lundkvist (Armstrong 73'), M Ascanio, M Dali, M Corley (Fusco 85'), F Robbe (Carusa 57'), F Dudinha (McMahon 86'), F Leon (Cascarino 57')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Harrison, D Arias, M Fazer

Washington Spirit: GK Kingsbury ©, D Carle, D McKeown, D Morgan, D Abiodun, M Hershfelt, M Bethune, M Santos (Miura 72'), F Kouassi, F Monday (Cantore 82'), F Rodman

Subs not used: GK Maciver, GK Collins, D Bernal, D Wiesner, D Sylla, M Stainbrook, F Ratcliffe

Stats Summary: WAS / SD

Shots: 22 / 8

Shots on Target: 11 / 1

Corners: 1 / 2

Fouls: 20 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 0

Saves: 0 / 9

Possession: 45% / 55% 

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.