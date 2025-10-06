Reign FC Battles to Scoreless Draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday Afternoon

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg

HARRISON, N.J. - Seattle Reign FC (9-7-7, 34 points) battled to a scoreless draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC (9-6-8, 35 points) at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Claudia Dickey delivered another standout performance, recording five saves to secure her seventh clean sheet of the season and 13th of her career. The 25-year-old keeper was called into action early, producing three crucial stops in the first half, including back-to-back saves against Rose Lavelle. In the 31st minute, Lavelle fired from close range inside the penalty area, but Dickey handled it cleanly. The fourth-year goalkeeper added two more saves in the 68th and 88th minutes to preserve the shutout as both teams settled for a point.

Reign FC returns to Lumen Field for the first of two consecutive home matches, beginning with Bay FC on Friday, October 10 (7:30 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH NOTES

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded five saves to secure her seventh clean sheet of the season and 13th of her career. With 81 saves in 2025, Dickey is now tied with Hope Solo (2013) for the most saves in a single season in club history. Her 13 career shutouts also tie Phallon Tullis-Joyce for the most in Reign FC history.

SAM MEZA: Sam Meza registered three tackles, extending her season total to a league-leading 98. The second-year standout also continues to lead the league with 60 tackles won.

SERIES:  With today's result, Reign FC's all-time record against NJ/NY Gotham FC stands at 12-10-10 across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (9-7-7, 34 points) returns to Lumen Field to host Bay FC (4-12-7, 19 points) on Friday, October 10 (7:30 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - NJ/NY Gotham FC 0

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistants:  Sarah Gaddes, Christian Little

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

VAR: Servando Berna

Attendance:  9,752

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jordyn Bugg (caution) 13'

SEA - Nérilia Mondesir (caution) 58'

GFC - Midge Purce (caution) 70'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon ©, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Sally Menti (Ainsley McCammon 46'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien, Jordyn Huitema (Jess Fishlock 85'), Nérilia Mondesir (Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 80'), Emeri Adames (Mia Fishel 72')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Lauren Barnes, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 1

Shots on goal:  0

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves:  5

NJ/NY Gotham FC - Ann-Katrin Berger; Bruninha, Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman © (Lilly Reale 62'), Jess Carter; Jaedyn Shaw, Josefine Hasbo (Sarah Schupansky 89'), Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle; Midge Purce (Khyah Harper 89'), Katie Stengel (Esther González 61')

Substitutes not used: Shelby Hogan, Ryan Campbell, Kayla Duran, Sofia Cook

Total shots:  10

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls:  13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks:  4

Saves:  0

