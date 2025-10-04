Reign FC Faces NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday
Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Seattle Reign FC travels east to take on Gotham FC on Sunday, October 5 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).
Reign FC (9-7-6, 33 points) enters Sunday's match following a 2-1 comeback victory over the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 28. Emeri Adames connected a cross to Jordyn Huitema that led to an own goal to level the score in the 71st minute, before Maddie Dahlien netted the game-winner in the 80th minute - her fourth career goal, all of which have been match-winners.
Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) comes into the contest unbeaten in six straight matches, most recently earning a 3-0 win over Portland Thorns FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday, September 26. Midge Purce, Rose Lavelle and Katie Stengel each scored in the victory, while Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her club-record ninth clean sheet of the season.
Sunday marks the 32nd all-time meeting between Reign FC and Gotham FC. Seattle holds a 12-10-9 record in the series across all competitions. The teams last met in the Reign's 2025 season opener at Lumen Field on March 15, when Adames scored the equalizer in the 71st minute to secure a 1-1 draw.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: NWSL+, Paramount+
Talent: Mike Watts & McCall Zerboni
Local: FOX 13+
Talent: Steve Schlanger & Kelyn Rowe
Images from this story
|
Seattle Reign FC forward Jordyn Huitema vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Sears Bags Two as Racing Picks up Vital Win at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- Manaka scores as Courage fall to Racing at home - North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Faces NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Spirit Hosts San Diego Wave FC with Chance to Clinch a Home Quarterfinal Match - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Travel to Chicago Stars Looking to Extend Unbeaten Run - Utah Royals FC
- Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Eyes Cushion in Tight Table with Seattle Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Battles to Scoreless Draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday Afternoon
- Reign FC Faces NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday
- Reign FC Completes Comeback with 2-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday Night
- Reign FC Hosts North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday
- Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to the Kansas City Current on Saturday Evening at CPKC Stadium