Reign FC Faces NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday

Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC forward Jordyn Huitema vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

HARRISON, N.J. - Seattle Reign FC travels east to take on Gotham FC on Sunday, October 5 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

Reign FC (9-7-6, 33 points) enters Sunday's match following a 2-1 comeback victory over the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 28. Emeri Adames connected a cross to Jordyn Huitema that led to an own goal to level the score in the 71st minute, before Maddie Dahlien netted the game-winner in the 80th minute - her fourth career goal, all of which have been match-winners.

Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) comes into the contest unbeaten in six straight matches, most recently earning a 3-0 win over Portland Thorns FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday, September 26. Midge Purce, Rose Lavelle and Katie Stengel each scored in the victory, while Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her club-record ninth clean sheet of the season.

Sunday marks the 32nd all-time meeting between Reign FC and Gotham FC. Seattle holds a 12-10-9 record in the series across all competitions. The teams last met in the Reign's 2025 season opener at Lumen Field on March 15, when Adames scored the equalizer in the 71st minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+, Paramount+

Talent: Mike Watts & McCall Zerboni

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger & Kelyn Rowe

