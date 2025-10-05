Sears Bags Two as Racing Picks up Vital Win at North Carolina

Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

It was yet another step in the direction of history for Racing Louisville FC Saturday night.

Fueled by a three-goal second half, Racing walked into Cary, N.C. and handled business, defeating the North Carolina Courage 3-1 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, three crucial points in the club's quest for a historic first postseason berth.

Emma Sears had her fingerprints all over the result, collecting two goals of her own, while fellow Ohio State product Kayla Fischer made the most of her opportunity in the starting lineup, as she earned a goal and an assist en route to a fifth road win of 2025 - a club record.

Louisville (9-9-5, 32 points) created even more separation above the playoff line with a second straight win, vaulting up into sixth position at the moment of the final whistle. It was also Racing's first-ever win at North Carolina.

"I'm so proud of this group," said head coach Bev Yanez. "I think that's a very big win in a very crucial time. I cannot continue to applaud their efforts throughout the entirety of a match (enough). Again, closed out another game, which we're really proud of. But just overall performance, the grit, the willingness, the trust to work for one another. I'm just so proud of them.

"... It's just powerful to see how hard they're willing to work for each other and how much they want it. I think they showcased that tonight."

Louisville managed to move past an opening period that saw few scoring chances, scoring four minutes into the second half through Sears.

After Manaka Matsukubo evened the score at 1-1 shortly thereafter in the 55th minute, Fischer responded with Louisville's second, a tally manufactured by a relentless pressing effort.

Sears wrapped it all up, as she gave the visitors some breathing room in the closing stages with her second finish on the night to bring her goal total up to 10 on the season - an objective of hers.

"I felt like in the first half we didn't really have the spark and bite that we know that we can have as a group," Sears said. "... We knew that we had to come out in the second half and put on a different front than we did in the first half in order to get a result in the game. I thought that everyone bought in really well to that, and I thought that was the biggest difference-maker in the second half for us."

Each season has its ebbs and flows, but this Racing team continues to show the resilience needed of a team bound for the postseason. Prior to Saturday, it had never even taken a point off the Courage in North Carolina.

The clinical nature of Louisville's attack was a pivotal determinant in achieving that, as it put over half of its shots on frame (6 of 11). It's just the third time the club has been able to do so this season. Two of those displays have resulted in wins.

"I think we played with our identity tonight," said Fischer. "We had a really good week of training, so we knew this coming in and doing what we know how to do. I think we did just that. We were front-footed, we put a lot of pressure on them, and I think that's where we created a lot of the goals. Super proud of the team for coming and getting three points on the road."

For Racing, it's now down to three regular-season matches before the NWSL playoffs kick off. The club will continue to fight for a spot in that top eight at 7:30 p.m. next Friday as it returns to Lynn Family Stadium for a clash with Chicago Stars FC.

Game Summary: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: October 4, 2025

Venue: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 70 degrees, clear

Scoring

North Carolina Courage (0, 1, 1)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 3, 3)

Goals:

North Carolina Courage:

55' Manaka Matsukubo (Riley Jackson)

Racing Louisville FC:

49' Emma Sears (Kayla Fischer)

59' Kayla Fischer (Katie O'Kane)

79' Emma Sears (Bethany Balcer)

Lineups

North Carolina Courage: 44 - Marisa Jordan; 17 - Dani Weatherholt (68' 2 - Ashley Sanchez), 3 - Kaleigh Kurtz (c), 27 - Maycee Bell, 4 - Natalie Jacobs (87' 25 - Meredith Speck), 20 - Shinomi Koyama, 14 - Tyler Lussi (78' 77 - Aline Gomes), 13 - Ryan Williams, 34 - Manaka Matsukubo, 16 - Riley Jackson, 30 - Hannah Betfort (78' 15 - Payton Linnehan)

Subs not used: 1 - Casey Murphy; 12 - Natalia Staude, 22 - Cortnee Vine, 28 - Heather MacNab, 80 - Oli Peña

Interim Head Coach: Nathan Thackeray

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 4 - Makenna Morris, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 5 - Ellie Jean, 16 - Janine Sonis (c), 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges, 20 - Katie O'Kane (78' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 6 - Ella Hase (61' 2 - Lauren Milliet), 13 - Emma Sears, 9 - Kayla Fischer (77' 88 - Bethany Balcer)

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque, 77 - Madison White; 12 - Allie George, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: North Carolina Courage / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 17 / 11

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Expected goals: 1.80 / 1.65

Possession: 67.6% / 32.4%

Fouls: 3 / 15

Offside: 3 / 2

Corners: 5 / 4

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

7' Taylor Flint (yellow)

61' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

Match referee: Jeremy Scheer







