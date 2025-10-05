Manaka scores as Courage fall to Racing at home
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage fell to Racing Louisville FC, 3-1, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
With the loss, the Courage fall to 7W-9L-7D on the season and remain in ninth in the NWSL standings.
The 7,218-strong crowd was the 10th largest regular season crowd in Courage history.
Emma Sears opened the scoring early in the second half, getting on the end of a lofted pass from Kayla Fischer and finding the bottom corner of the goal.
Manaka Matsukubo leveled the score in the 55', finishing off a defense-splitting pass from Riley Jackson. The goal was Manaka's 10th regular season goal, making her the seventh youngest player in NWSL history to reach double digits.
Racing Louisville retook the lead in the 59' through Fischer. Sears added her second of the night to extend Louisville's lead to two in the 79'.
Match Notes:
Natalie Jacobs made her first start as a member of the Courage.
The 7,218 announced attendance was the 10th highest in club history.
Manaka Matsukubo's goal was the 10th regular season strike of her career, making her the seventh youngest player in NWSL history to hit double digits. The six players to do so at a younger age are Olivia Moultrie, Jaedyn Shaw, Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson, Sam Kerr, and Diana Ordonez. Manaka would join the list just ahead of Mallory Swanson.
Up Next:
The Courage remain at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to host the Washington Spirit on Saturday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets are available here.
NCC (4-3-3): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt (Ashley Sanchez - 68'), Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Natalie Jacobs (Meredith Speck - 87'); Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Manaka Matsukubo; Tyler Lussi (Aline Gomes - 78'), Hannah Betfort (Payton Linnehan - 78'), Ryan Williams
Subs Not Used: Casey Murphy, Talia Staude, Cortnee Vine, Heather MacNab, Oli Peña
LOU (4-4-2): Jordyn Bloomer; Makenna Morris, Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen, Janine Sonis ©; Ella Hase (Lauren Milliet - 60'), Katie O'Kane (Marisa DiGrande - 77'), Ary Borges, Taylor Flint; Kayla Fischer (Bethany Balcer - 77'), Emma Sears
Subs Not Used: Avery Kalitta, Allie George, Madi White, Cristina Roque
Score:
NCC: 1
LOU: 3
Goals:
NCC: M. Matsukubo - 55' (R. Jackson)
LOU: E. Sears - 49' (K. Fischer), K. Fischer - 59' (K. O'Kane), E. Sears - 79' (B. Balcer)
Cautions:
NCC: -
LOU: T. Flint - 7', K. Fischer - 61'
Ejections:
NCC: -
LOU: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 7,218
