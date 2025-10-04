Utah Royals FC Travel to Chicago Stars Looking to Extend Unbeaten Run

HERRIMAN, Utah (Saturday October 4, 2025) - Utah Royals FC (5-11-6, 18 points, 12th NWSL) hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on Chicago Stars FC (2-11-9, 15 points, 14th NWSL) on Sunday, October 5. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. MT.

Utah Royals FC claimed a 2-0 away win against Bay FC, securing a third straight victory and extending the club's unbeaten run to seven matches - the longest in club history across both iterations. For the second consecutive week, all Utah goals came in the first half, with Janni Thomsen striking first in the 9th minute. This marks Thomsen's second goal in as many games, scoring her first two NWSL goals in back-to-back appearances. In the 39th minute, Guatemalan international Aisha Solórzano finally netted her elusive first NWSL goal, doubling the Royals' advantage heading into halftime. Rookie Mia Justus earned her second-ever NWSL appearance and made seven saves, including an acrobatic upper-hand stop on an Alyssa Molonson header - a save that earned her Week 22's Save of the Week honors.

Utah lost both encounters against Chicago during the 2024 season, beginning with a 2-0 defeat in the NWSL season opener on March 16 - a historic night that marked the Return of Royalty and drew a record sellout crowd of 20,370. The away fixture on May 12 ended in a 3-1 loss for the Royals. Looking to flip the script in 2025, Utah secured a dramatic home victory over Chicago earlier this season, winning 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time penalty in the 90+10th minute on April 18.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Utah remains in playoff contention, currently sitting eight points behind the final postseason spot with 12 points still up for grabs over the final four matches. To completely avoid elimination in Week 23, Utah must defeat Chicago. If Utah falls to Chicago, a victory by Louisville or North Carolina would eliminate the team from playoff contention. A draw in Chicago would only mean elimination in two scenarios: if Houston and Louisville win and San Diego wins or draws OR if Louisville wins and Portland and San Diego win or draw.

MATCH TO WATCH

Racing Louisville FC (8th place) vs. North Carolina Courage (9th place)

This clash has major playoff implications for Utah.

Elimination Scenarios

Utah will be eliminated from playoff contention if any of the following occur:

Utah LOSS and Louisville WIN or North Carolina WIN

Utah DRAW and Houston WIN and Louisville WIN and San Diego WIN or DRAW

Utah DRAW and Louisville WIN and Portland WIN or DRAW and San Diego WIN or DRAW

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Stars FC | SeatGeek Stadium | 1:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on Paramount+ with Eric Krakauer and Jill Loyden:: Utah Royals FC vs Chicago Stars FC | SeatGeek Stadium | 2:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 1:30 p.m. MT

Chicago Stars FC enters Sunday's matchup in 14th place on the NWSL table, having recently been eliminated from playoff contention. Over their last five matches, Chicago has recorded one win, two draws, and two losses. Most recently, the club suffered a 4-1 defeat to the 2025 NWSL Shield winners, Kansas City Current. Prior to that, Chicago lost on the road to Houston Dash, drew Portland Thorns at home, and delivered a commanding 5-2 home victory over the 2024 NWSL Champions, Orlando Pride. That run began with a road draw against the Washington Spirit.

Following Sunday night's match, Utah will finally return home to host the San Diego Wave on October 11, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







