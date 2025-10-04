Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage
Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC controls its own path to a playoff spot, starting with tonight's 7:30 p.m. trip to the North Carolina Courage.
Racing (8-9-5, 29 points) bounced back from a three-game skid last week, defeating Angel City FC 1-0. The win put Louisville back in the playoff picture, eighth place, with four games to go.
Of those final final four opponents, three currently are below Louisville in the standings.
That includes North Carolina (7-8-7, 28 points), which is hot on Louisville's heels, just a point back in ninth place. The club lost to the Seattle Reign last week, 2-1, ending a two-game winning streak.
The NWSL standings are very tight. Louisville is just five points back of third place Gotham FC. Multiple wins in the final four games would not only give Louisville its first-ever playoff berth, but could also see a home playoff game if Racing manages to move into the top four.
The game will air nationally on ION. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Talk 790 AM.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Sears Bags Two as Racing Picks up Vital Win at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- Manaka scores as Courage fall to Racing at home - North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Faces NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Spirit Hosts San Diego Wave FC with Chance to Clinch a Home Quarterfinal Match - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Travel to Chicago Stars Looking to Extend Unbeaten Run - Utah Royals FC
- Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Eyes Cushion in Tight Table with Seattle Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Sears Bags Two as Racing Picks up Vital Win at North Carolina
- Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage
- What to Watch for as Racing Heads East for NC Courage Showdown
- 'We'll Continue Building'; Foundation's Soccer Ball Thrives in Fourth Year
- Racing Finishes Strong in Resolute Win Over Angel City FC