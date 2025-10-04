Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage

October 4, 2025

Racing Louisville FC controls its own path to a playoff spot, starting with tonight's 7:30 p.m. trip to the North Carolina Courage.

Racing (8-9-5, 29 points) bounced back from a three-game skid last week, defeating Angel City FC 1-0. The win put Louisville back in the playoff picture, eighth place, with four games to go.

Of those final final four opponents, three currently are below Louisville in the standings.

That includes North Carolina (7-8-7, 28 points), which is hot on Louisville's heels, just a point back in ninth place. The club lost to the Seattle Reign last week, 2-1, ending a two-game winning streak.

The NWSL standings are very tight. Louisville is just five points back of third place Gotham FC. Multiple wins in the final four games would not only give Louisville its first-ever playoff berth, but could also see a home playoff game if Racing manages to move into the top four.

The game will air nationally on ION. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Talk 790 AM.







