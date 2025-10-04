Gotham FC Eyes Cushion in Tight Table with Seattle Matchup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Riding a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, Gotham FC returns home for its penultimate regular season match at Sports Illustrated Stadium, hosting Seattle Reign FC on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, with local coverage on MSG Networks and national streaming available on NWSL+ and Paramount+. NWSL+ is free to access across multiple platforms. For more details, visit here.

Gotham (9-6-7, 34 points) enters Week 23 in third place in a tightly packed NWSL table, with just six points separating third and ninth before the weekend's slate of matches.

In its most recent league outing, Gotham recorded its largest home victory of the season, a 3-0 win over the then-fourth place Portland Thorns. Midge Purce tallied her first regular-season goal since Oct. 15, 2023, Rose Lavelle notched her third goal in four matches and Katie Stengel scored her first league goal since rejoining Gotham. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger set a new club mark with her ninth shutout of the season.

Midweek, Gotham clinched a spot in the knockout stage of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup after a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

Seattle (9-7-6, 33 points) sits just behind Gotham in fifth place. The Reign earned a crucial victory over the North Carolina Courage in Week 22, marking its second win in three matches. Despite the uptick, Seattle has struggled down the stretch, with only two wins since Aug. 10.

Sunday's match will be the 32nd meeting all-time between the club, with Seattle holding a narrow edge in the series thanks to a 12-10-9 record. The sides opened the 2025 campaign against each other in a 1-1 draw, with Gotham forward Gabi Portilho scoring in her debut.

Following Sunday, Gotham travels to face the 2025 NWSL Shield winners Kansas City Current on Saturday, Oct. 11, at CPKC Stadium.

Key Points:

Gotham FC is unbeaten in five straight meetings with Seattle in all competitions (3-0-2), matching its longest unbeaten run against the Reign in the 31-match history of the series.

Gotham has won four of its last five matches (4-0-1) after managing just two wins in its previous 10 regular season games dating back to the start of May.

Over the last two seasons, Gotham has compiled a 12-5-2 record in regular season play from August through the end of the season.

Rose Lavelle has contributed to five goals in her last five league appearances (three goals, two assists), including a goal and an assist in Friday's win over Portland. Gotham is unbeaten in all 13 matches across all competitions in which Lavelle has registered a goal involvement since joining the club in 2024 (10-0-3).







