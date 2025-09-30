Gotham FC Eyes Champions Cup Semis in Group Stage Finale

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHESTER, Pa. - Gotham FC will host its only home match of the calendar year at Subaru Park in suburban Philadelphia on Wednesday, facing the Washington Spirit for its final group stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with streaming coverage on Paramount+.

Gotham FC (3-0-0, 9 points) sits atop Group B with a perfect record. A win Wednesday would give Gotham a perfect group stage campaign and secure first place in Group B, and both a win or a draw would clinch a spot in next spring's W Champions Cup semifinals for reigning cup champions.

In its most recent Champions Cup outing, Gotham earned a 4-1 win over Vancouver Rise FC Academy in its first competitive match in Canada. Josefine Hasbo, Katie Stengel, Esther González and Bruninha all scored, extending Gotham's best-ever start in the tournament to three straight wins and its all-time unbeaten run in the competition to 7-0-2.

Washington (2-0-0) is also unbeaten in its first Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign. The Spirit posted a 4-0 win on Sept. 3 in its most recent Champions Cup match and has yet to concede a goal in the tournament while scoring 11 across its two games.

Wednesday marks the first Champions Cup meeting between Gotham and Washington and the 43rd all-time meeting between the clubs. The sides faced off at Subaru Park last season in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, with Gotham earning a 1-0 win.

Following Wednesday's match, Gotham will return to NWSL play, hosting Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, Oct. 5, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Key Points:

Gotham FC and Club América enter this week's Concacaf W Champions Cup matches as the only clubs undefeated through their first three group stage games this season.

Gotham is on the longest winning streak in Concacaf W Champions Cup history, with five straight victories.

Katie Stengel and Bruninha each scored their second career Champions Cup goals against Vancouver. Nine different Gotham players have scored at least twice in the tournament, the most of any club.

Against Vancouver, Esther González scored just one minute after coming on (1:00), the fastest goal ever by a substitute in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. She surpassed the mark set by San Diego Wave FC's Amirah Ali, who scored at 1:34 as a substitute in last season's competition.







