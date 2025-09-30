Gotham FC's Mak Whitham Named to U.S. U-17 Women's World Cup Roster

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Mak Whitham has been named to the 21-player U.S. Youth National Team roster to compete in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday.

The tournament will take place in Morocco from Oct. 17- Nov. 8. The United States will compete in Group C and face Ecuador, China and Norway in its three group-stage matches.

Whitham, 15, has been called into the U-17s twice this season for training camps and friendlies leading up to the World Cup. She came on as a halftime substitute for the U.S. in Kansas City when the Americans hosted Japan at CPKC Stadium.

A native of Granite Bay, California, Whitham has made several appearances for Gotham FC this season after debuting with the club last year. She has appeared in six NWSL matches, including her regular-season debut in the opener against Seattle. At 14 years old, she became the youngest player in league history to play in a regular season game.

Whitham has also gained international club experience with Gotham, appearing in all three of the team's Concacaf W Champions Cup group-stage matches this year. She made her first start for the club against Alianza in September, becoming the youngest player in club history to start a match (15 years, 1 month, 6 days).

The U.S. will open World Cup group play on Oct. 18 against Ecuador, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.







