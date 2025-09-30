Chicago Stars FC Forward, Micayla Johnson, Selected for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Forward, Micayla Johnson, will join the U.S. Under-17 Women's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. The forward will join the U.S. following the Chicago Stars' match against Utah Royals FC October 5.

Johnson started her journey to the U-17 World Cup in January with a call-up to the team's training camp where she was one of four players called back after participating in the 2024 U-17 World Cup. In late March and early April of this year, Johnson received a second call-up, this time for the FIFA U-17 qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago, Honduras and El Salvador. Johnson scored a team-high four goals to help the U.S. qualify for the World Cup: one against Trinidad and Tobago; a goal and assist against Honduras; and a brace against El Salvador. In 2024, Johnson made three starts in six appearances for the Stars and Stripes. The 17-year-old scored in the 43rd minute of the team's group stage match against Colombia October 19, 2024, helping the United States advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament before the U.S. eventually took home third place, the team's best finish since the inaugural tournament in 2008.

Johnson signed with the Chicago Stars in January of 2025 and made her professional debut March 14 against the Orlando Pride. This season in the National Women's Soccer League, the forward has made 14 appearances for a total of 146 minutes. Johnson received her first professional start against Palmeiras in the Teal Rising Cup July 15.

The U.S. will open the tournament against Ecuador (3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. local time) Saturday, Oct. 18. The team will then face China PR Tuesday, Oct. 21 (Noon ET / 5 p.m. local) and finish Group C play against Norway on Friday, Oct. 24 (9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. local). All three of the US' Group C games will be played at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3) in Sale, which is just outside of the capital of Rabat.

The 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup marks the first time this tournament will feature 24 nations, up from the previous 16. The 24 countries are divided into six groups of four teams each. After round-robin play within the groups, the top two teams in each group plus the four best third-place finishers will advance to the Round of 16, at which time the competition becomes a knockout tournament. This year's tournament marks the first of what will now be an annual competition with the next first editions being held in Morocco. The tournament will run from October 17 to November 8.

The Chicago Stars take on the Utah Royals October 5 for the club's Nuestra Ciudad match celebrating the contributions of Latin American and Caribbean people to the city of Chicago. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Following the match, the club will host a Lucha Libre exhibition on the stage at SeatGeek Stadium. Tickets are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







