Washington Spirit Stars Earn Two NWSL Weekly Awards

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday(Washington Spirit)

Washington, D.C. - A duo of Washington Spirit forwards have been named the winners of half of the NWSL's four weekly awards for their performances in the Spirit's playoff-clinching win on Sunday, the league announced today. Gift Monday was named Player of the Week while Sofia Cantore scored the Goal of the Week.

Gift Monday: Player of the Week, presented by AT&T

For her record-breaking three-goal performance, Monday earns her first Player of the Week award since joining the Spirit in the spring. The breakout forward scored the fastest hat trick from kickoff in league history, coming in just under 36 minutes. Monday is the eighth different Spirit player to win NWSL Player of the Week this season, the most in the NWSL. The Nigerian star is also the fourth straight Spirit player and seventh Spirit player in the past 12 match weeks to win the award.

Sofia Cantore: Goal of the Week

Cantore tallied her third Audi Field goal in highlight fashion on Sunday afternoon. Receiving a ball in the box from Narumi Miura, Cantore made a crafty spinning backheel shot past the Houston keeper to put a bow on the Spirit's 4-0 playoff-clinching victory. This represents the fifth Goal of the Week win by a Spirit player this season as Leicy Santos, Casey Krueger and Trinity Rodman (twice) all won the honor previously.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field this weekend to take on San Diego Wave FC in the club's annual Fan Appreciation match on Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EDT. Washington clinched its second consecutive playoff berth with last weekend's win over Houston and will have a chance to clinch a home quarterfinal match this weekend. Tickets are available.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.