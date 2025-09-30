Angel City Football Club Captain and New Zealand International Star Ali Riley Announces Retirement

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Ali Riley, Angel City Football Club's (ACFC) first-ever captain, New Zealand National Team star, and Stanford University alumna, has announced her intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2025 NWSL season.

Riley's extraordinary career has spanned nearly two decades, five World Cups, and four Olympic Games, making an indelible mark on women's soccer. Her leadership, dedication, and infectious spirit have shaped locker rooms and inspired teammates from her hometown of Los Angeles, across the US, as well as Germany, England, Sweden, New Zealand, and beyond.

The past year has been a difficult one as Riley dealt with a chronic nerve injury that sidelined her since the start of the Paris Olympics in July 2024. With hard work, determination, and the help of the Angel City medical staff, Riley was able to return to the pitch with her ACFC teammates in August of this year.

"Getting myself back on the field was my singular goal after my injury last year, and I am so proud to have achieved that," Riley said. "Being on the pitch every day, supporting my teammates, pushing my teammates, showing up in the way I know I can has been amazing. Now, as I reflect on what this game has given me these past three decades, since I started in the Palisades here in LA, I know that I have truly given my all, both physically and emotionally. As a player, I strived to be the best teammate, a positive influence in the locker room, and compete on the field every day. For my entire career, I never took a day when I got to play soccer for granted.

"I want to thank my family, friends, the teams that I have played for, the teammates I have played with, and the fans who have rooted for me here at home and all over the world," Riley continued. "I am leaving with my head held so high and feeling so much support and love. This chapter may be closing, but I know there is so much more to come."

"Ali Riley is Angel City. Her heart, grit, and unwavering commitment to lifting everyone around her have shaped the culture of this club," said ACFC CEO and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman. "Her impact on our team, our city, the global game and on me personally is immeasurable. Ali has shown us that leadership goes far beyond the pitch; it's in how you care for others, how you show up, and how you lead every single day. Her love of the game, for Angel City, and for the community is undeniable. And while she may no longer be on the pitch, she will never be far from Angel City. We all need more Ali Rileys in our lives."

Riley's career is marked by resilience, achievement, and a lasting influence on the game- and those privileged to play alongside her.

Career Highlights:

Riley began her soccer journey in Pacific Palisades, Calif., before starring for Stanford University. As captain, she led the Cardinal to two NCAA semifinals and one final.

She debuted for the New Zealand Women's National (also known as the Football Ferns) team in 2007, quickly establishing herself as a team cornerstone and earning 163 international caps, the second most in the team's history (behind Ria Percival with 166)

Riley captained the Football Ferns at five FIFA Women's World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and competed at four Olympic Games, setting New Zealand records for appearances in major tournaments.

Her successful club career included:

Successful stints in the United States with FC Gold Pride (2010), Western New York Flash (2011), and Orlando Pride of the NWSL (2020-2021)

Winning multiple league titles in Sweden with FC Rosengård (2012-2018)

Two seasons with both Bayern Munich (2019-2020) and Chelsea FC Women (2018-2019) in Europe

Angel City FC's first team captain (2022-2025)

Riley earned numerous accolades, including:

2010 Rookie of the Year with FC Gold Pride

Winning championships in both 2010 and 2011

New Zealand Player of the Year

NWSL Best XI

International recognition for her leadership and impact







