Tune In: Orlando Pride at Club América Femenil on Paramount+

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Story:

The Pride will play its first-ever match in Mexico on Tuesday as it takes on Club América Femenil of Liga MX Feminil for its third Group Stage match.

Tuesday evening's W Champions Cup showdown will be the first-ever meeting between the Pride and Club América.

The Pride qualified for the Concacaf W Champions Cup after finishing first in the 2024 NWSL standings as the top three teams in the league received an automatic qualification for the tournament.

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: San Diego Wave 1, Orlando Pride 2 (9/26/25, Snapdragon Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Jacquie Ovalle, Dudinha, Carson Pickett

Club América Femenil's Last Matchup: Club América 4, FC Juarez 0 (9/26/25, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes)

Goal-Scorers: Scarlett Camberos, Kiana Palacios, Angelique Saldivar, Alondra Cabanillas

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)

Last Matchup: None

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Houston Dash

Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Paramount+







