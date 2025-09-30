Tune In: Orlando Pride at Club América Femenil on Paramount+
Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Story:
The Pride will play its first-ever match in Mexico on Tuesday as it takes on Club América Femenil of Liga MX Feminil for its third Group Stage match.
Tuesday evening's W Champions Cup showdown will be the first-ever meeting between the Pride and Club América.
The Pride qualified for the Concacaf W Champions Cup after finishing first in the 2024 NWSL standings as the top three teams in the league received an automatic qualification for the tournament.
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: San Diego Wave 1, Orlando Pride 2 (9/26/25, Snapdragon Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Jacquie Ovalle, Dudinha, Carson Pickett
Club América Femenil's Last Matchup: Club América 4, FC Juarez 0 (9/26/25, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes)
Goal-Scorers: Scarlett Camberos, Kiana Palacios, Angelique Saldivar, Alondra Cabanillas
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)
Last Matchup: None
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Houston Dash
Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Paramount+
