Spirit Set to Take on Rival Gotham FC in Penultimate Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage Match

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC(Washington Spirit)

Chester, Pa. - The Washington Spirit is set to continue group play of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup on Wednesday night when it meets NWSL rival and defending W Champions Cup champion Gotham FC at Subaru Park in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The match will be the Spirit's third of four group stage matches and Gotham's fourth and final. With a win tomorrow night, Washington can put itself in a strong position to advance to the tournament's semifinal round.

What is the Concacaf W Champions Cup?

Currently in its second edition this year, the Concacaf W Champions Cup is the continental club competition to determine the best women's club across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Similar to Europe's annual Champions League, the W Champions Cup features the top-finishing clubs from countries around the continent during the previous season competing in group and knockout play to crown a continental champion.

This season, ten clubs from six countries are taking part in the continental tournament, split into two groups of five for the first phase with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinal in May 2026.

The Spirit is competing as part of Group B alongside NWSL rival Gotham FC, Mexico's CF Monterrey Femenil, Canada's Vancouver Rise FC Academy and El Salvador's Alianza Women FC. Playing two home and two away matches, Washington will wrap Group B play when it hosts Monterrey on Wednesday, October 15 at Audi Field.

Qualification

The Spirit qualified for the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup by finishing as the runner-up during the 2024 NWSL season as the top three in the league automatically qualify. Last season's Shield and Championship winner Orlando Pride and third-place finisher Gotham FC round out the NWSL's representation this tournament.

The Tournament So Far

Washington won each of its first two group stage matches handily, outscoring Alianza Women FC and Vancouver Rise FC Academy 11-0 en route to six points on the table. Gotham FC is three matches into its Group B campaign with wins in all three, outscoring opponents 8-2. The Spirit and Gotham currently occupy the top two spots of Group B.

Leading the Spirit in scoring this tournament are Rosemonde Kouassi with three goals and Trinity Rodman with two. Seven different Spirit players have scored across the side's first two contests. Gotham also has seven different goal-scorers this tournament, led by defender Bruninha with two goals.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.