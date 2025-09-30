Washington Spirit and Dead Dirt Release "Fast Track to the Future of Women's Sports" Capsule

Published on September 30, 2025

Washington Spirit News Release







Los Angeles, Calif. / Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and Dead Dirt have partnered again [Complex, 2025] to launch the "Fast Track to the Future of Women's Sports" Capsule this Fall.

Shot against the cinematic backdrop of Washington D.C's historic Union Station, the editorial campaign captures players in motion-on the go, and in their element. The "Fast Track" collection blends late '90s and early 2000s D.C. streetwear influences with vintage soccer aesthetics and the refined edge of modern women's style, visualized through a lens that merges sports and fashion.

The capsule features Washington Spirit players Croix Bethune, Courtney Brown, Hal Hershfelt, Aubrey Kingsbury, Chloe Ricketts and Heather Stainbrook, styled in pieces that bridge game day with every day. The result is a collection that reflects the essence of women's soccer and the Spirit: fearless, rapid motion toward a bright future.

"This is not a hope or wish-it's what's happening" said Domo Wells, Washington Spirit Creative Director & Designer. "Women are the Future of Sports - period." Wells proclaims. "The Spirit represent both the journey and the destination. This collection is just another flag in the ground that shows how we're coming - as a team, as well as the entire league. We coming."

As women's professional sports accelerate toward billion-dollar valuations, Dead Dirt continues to redefine the visual language of women's athletics, delivering storied capsules that resonate beyond soccer - recently seen on Paige Bueckers. The "Fast Track" Capsule offers a quality alternative in a market often dominated by generic teamwear, aligning with the Spirit's commitment to both performance and identity.

The "Fast Track" Capsule will release in limited quantities, first available exclusively to Washington Spirit fans at the team's home match on October 5, 2025, with online availability coming the following week. Subscribe here for additional info. Purchase tickets to the October 5 match.







