Portland Thorns Acquire Lockdown Defender M.A. Vignola from Angel City FC

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns today announced the acquisition of veteran defender M.A. Vignola from Angel City FC in exchange for midfielder Hina Sugita and intra-league transfer funds. Vignola, who has spent the past three seasons with Angel City FC, brings pace, defensive versatility, and experience to Portland's backline. Prior to her time in Los Angeles, Vignola had a standout collegiate career at University of Tennessee.

"M.A. is exactly the type of player we've been looking to add," said Thorns General Manager Jeff Agoos. "She addresses a critical need in our squad - a physical, no-nonsense defender who isn't afraid to do the dirty work and sets a standard with her competitiveness. She's the kind of teammate you want in any battle, and her addition positions us for success as we enter into the playoffs and beyond."

Added Vignola: "Portland has a huge and long history of winning and this is going to be a great opportunity to show what I'm capable of. I think I bring a little feistiness and I'm the type of player that doesn't like to back down - and I'm ready to face any challenge with this group as we move forward."

Vignola has consistently been one of Angel City's top performers. Her breakout 2023 season saw her enter the U.S. Women's National Team picture and make her senior international debut in a 3-0-win vs South Africa in her hometown of Cincinnati. She departs from Angel City as their 2025 interception and tackles attempted leader.

In addition to Vignola's arrival, the transfer also includes $600,000 in intraleague transfer funds, providing the Thorns with roster flexibility to strengthen the squad moving forward.

Sugita departs Portland as a fan favorite and champion, having joined the club in 2022 and playing an instrumental role in the Thorns' run to the 2022 NWSL Championship. Known for her vision, creativity, and tireless presence in the midfield, she quickly became a cornerstone for the team and an inspiration to supporters.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision to make," added Agoos. "Hina is a special person and we don't take these decisions lightly. However, the opportunity to continue to pursue our long-term plans of putting a championship caliber team on the field and giving Hina the opportunity to continue her growth as a player were factors in our decision making. We will always think of Hina as a Thorn and wish her the best in her new opportunity."







