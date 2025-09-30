URFC Forward KK Ream Named to U.S. Roster for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals forward KK Ream has been called up to the United States U-17 Girls National Team World Cup, which is taking place in Morocco, for the team's matches taking place from October 17th to November 8th.

Ream's latest national selection by Head Coach Katie Schoepfer represents her third call-up in 2025, and arrives after the 16-year-old notched her first NWSL goal against the Portland Thorns on Friday, August 29 and etched her name in history as the youngest player in NWSL history to score.

Morocco will host the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, marking the tournament's 9th edition and its first time on African soil. This historic event also makes Morocco the second Arab country to host the competition after Jordan in 2016. The 2025 tournament will debut in an expanded format with 24 teams and will be held annually moving forward. Notably, Morocco has been selected to host the next five consecutive editions.

The Utah native has continued to grow and develop throughout her debut season in the NWSL. URFC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets has continued to look to Ream as an important piece of the Royals attacking identity. Along with being the youngest goal scorer in NWSL history, Ream's signing marked her as the youngest-ever signing in Utah Royals history (15 years and 157 days) in 2024. Ream played a key role in the club's preseason campaign, highlighted by a second-half hat trick as a substitute in a dominant 4-0 friendly win over Big 12 Conference opponents BYU Cougars.

Ream's most recent international involvement came in April, when the team traveled to Alicante, Spain, to play two matches against the Spanish side. She was part of the starting lineup in the squad's first match, a 4-3 loss, and came on as a halftime substitute in the 1-1 draw in the second game. At just 16 years old, she has already competed for the U.S. at the U-15 level, playing a key role in the team's 2024 League A CONCACAF Championship victory, the fourth straight title for the U.S. U-15 squad where the former Utah Avalanche forward converted a crucial penalty during the semifinal shootout against Canada.

After a training camp trip to Spain just before the World Cup begins, the USA will open Group C play against Ecuador on Saturday, October 18 at 1 p.m. MT. They will then face China on Tuesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. MT, before concluding the group stage against Norway on Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m. MT.







