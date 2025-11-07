Utah Royals FC Announce 2025 End of Season Awards

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday November 7, 2025) - Utah Royals FC announce its send of season awards. Awards are a result of a player based voting system held after the end of the regular season. Players vote and award the Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. Golden Boot is awarded to the team's highest scorer during NWSL regular season play. Humanitarian of the Year is awarded to this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee.

Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Golden Boot: Mina Tanaka

2025 Stats (NWSL Regular Season)

Games: 23 / Starts: 22 / Minutes: 1988 / Goals: 6 / Assists: 1 / Shots: 47 / SOT: 19 / Pass%: 73

Mina Tanaka is URFC's MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner for the 2025 NWSL season. Tanaka came to URFC in the summer of 2024 with tremendous amounts of experience playing at the highest level, particularly with the Japanese National Team where she has notched 92 appearances and 40 goals. Tanaka's stellar 2025 campaign was highlighted by her change in position, dropping deeper from the striker position and allowing her to pull the strings underneath the front line but also create more chances for herself. Her vision from deep saw her score a 34 yard goal against Orlando and her awareness was on full display in the 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville on September 19th when she recorded not only a goal but an assist as well.

Tanaka was named the Offensive Player of the Year after an outstanding season leading the team in scoring with six goals, showcasing her sharp instincts and lethal touch around the box. Her ability to create chances and finish under pressure make her a constant threat for opposing defenses. This year's campaign proved historic for Tanaka, netting her first-ever NWSL brace in the 2-2 draw against Chicago on October 5th, she also continuously made her mark throughout the season earning three NWSL Weekly Honor nominations. In week 14 against Orlando, she was recognized for Goal of the Week. She followed that with a standout performance in Week 22 against Racing Louisville, where she was nominated for both Goal and Player of the Week and ultimately won Goal of the Week. Tanaka capped off her impressive run with another dual nomination in Week 23 against Chicago for Goal and Player of the Week.

Her consistent impact across the second half of the season was undeniable, as Tanaka closed out the 2025 campaign in sensational form, scoring four goals in as many games and helping drive the Royals to the historic eight-game unbeaten streak, with her influence earning her one final nomination for the NWSL Best XI for the month of October. The Japanese forward is a complete player, equal parts scorer and playmaker, making her the heartbeat of the Utah Royals offense as she heads into her next few years here and a deserving recipient of the NWSL accolades and all three awards for the 2025 season.

Defensive Player of the Year: Kate Del Fava

2025 Stats (NWSL Regular Season)

Games: 26 / Starts: 26 / Minutes: 2,340 / Goals: 0 / Assists: 1 / Tackles: 23 / Int: 31 / Pass%: 85.2

Kate Del Fava is URFC's Iron Woman and Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025 NWSL season, Del Fava was a steady presence in a Royals backline that battled through injuries and adversity. She used her experience and defensive prowess to help the team set a club record and go eight games unbeaten.

The former Utah Royals draft pick returned to Utah in 2024 in its second iteration and wasted no time, scoring the team's first goal in the modern era in the 2-1 win against Carolina. Since then, Del Fava has continued to make a mark on the young squad, holding down the back line and adding to her stat sheet with an assist in the hard fought 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville in June of 2025. Del Fava's performance on the field continues to impress and her sustainability throughout the entirety of the season is no doubt the reason her teammates honored her with the defensive award in 2025.

Humanitarian of the Year: Kate Del Fava

Since joining Utah Royals FC, Kate Del Fava has emerged as a true leader and influential presence within the local community. Following her contract extension last year, Kate committed to purchasing 25 season tickets to be distributed to children and families in underserved areas. Recognizing the importance of giving back to the community that embraced her, she has ensured these tickets reach students at local Title 1 schools, participants in Boys & Girls Clubs, patients at the children's hospital, refugee resettlement programs, and other neighborhood organizations. Through this initiative, Kate has helped remove one of the biggest obstacles for families, allowing them to experience professional women's sports right in their own backyard. Beyond her ticket program, Kate has actively engaged across the club's various community platforms, including participating in the annual refugee soccer clinic, attending STEM education events, visiting the children's hospital, connecting with students in classrooms, donating shoes, and volunteering at the Utah Food Bank.

Her work and passion for helping within the community she's grown to love earned her the prestigious nomination for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award presented by Nationwide which recognises an NWSL player from each team in the league for outstanding service and character off the pitch. The award is an honor to be nominated for and spotlights players who exemplify dedication and are committed to giving back to their local communities.

Del Fava's nomination and being a receipt of multiple team awards this season highlights not only her immense value on the pitch but also the deep respect she commands as a leader off it. Her contributions extend beyond her athletic performance, inspiring and guiding her teammates while setting a standard of dedication, professionalism, and community-minded leadership.







