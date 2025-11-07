Seattle Reign FC Defender Sofia Huerta Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC defender Sofia Huerta has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, in recognition of her standout contributions over Reign FC's last four games of the regular season. This marks the ninth Best XI honor of Huerta's NWSL career and her second of the 2025 season, after also earning the distinction in August.
A cornerstone of the Reign FC lineup, the defender played every minute of Seattle's October/November regular season campaign, anchoring the team to an unbeaten stretch of one win and three draws. Her efforts highlighted the club's dominance at Lumen Field, where Reign FC finished the regular season undefeated in their last seven home matches.
Reign FC's final home game on October 17 marked Huerta's 200th regular-season NWSL appearance, becoming only the eighth player in league history to reach the milestone. She topped the occasion in style, converting a penalty kick for the game-winning goal that clinched Seattle's spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The goal was the veteran's first of the season and 38th of her career.
Reign FC will begin its eighth run in the NWSL Playoffs with a quarterfinal match tonight at Inter&Co Stadium against the Orlando Pride (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime).
