Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to the Orlando Pride in Quarterfinal Match at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday Night
Published on November 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC (10-7-9, 39 points) fell 2-0 to the Orlando Pride (11-8-7, 40 points) in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night.
The Pride struck first in the 21st minute, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime after Haley McCutcheon received a cross inside the 18-yard box and slotted a low shot into the back of the net. Seattle pressed relentlessly in the second half, generating twice as many shots as Orlando and forcing goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to make eight saves throughout the match. The Pride doubled its lead when Luana converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time to secure the win and advance to the semifinals.
MATCH NOTES
REIGNING WITH PLAYOFF DEBUTS: Tonight's match marked NWSL Playoff debuts for 10 Reign players. Six appeared in the starting lineup, while four entered as a substitute.
LAUREN BARNES: Lauren Barnes made her 12th start and appearance in the NWSL Playoffs, breaking her tie with Megan Rapinoe for the most postseason starts and appearances in club history.
CLAUDIA DICKEY: With tonight's start, Claudia Dickey tied Hope Solo for the most playoff starts and appearances by a goalkeeper in Reign FC history.
SERIES: The result brings Reign FC's all-time record to 7-6-8 against the Orlando Pride across all competitions.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 0 - Orlando Pride 2
Friday, November 7, 2025
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium
Referee: Abdou Ndiaye
Assistants: Tom Felice, Brian Marshall
Fourth Official: Jaclyn Metz
VAR: Danielle Chesky
Attendance: 11,355
Weather: 72 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Julie Doyle) 21'
ORL - Luana (penalty) 90+8'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ORL - Rafaelle Souza (caution) 57'
ORL - Marta (caution) 61'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Maddie Dahlien 62'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry (Mia Fishel 78'); Maddie Mercado, Ainsley McCammon (Sally Menti 62'), Sam Meza; Jordyn Huitema (Jess Fishlock 46'), Nérilia Mondesir (Emeri Adames 78')
Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Shae Holmes
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 12
Offside: 3
Corner-Kicks: 2
Saves: 2
Orlando Pride - Anna Moorhouse; Rafaelle Souza, Emily Sams, Kerry Abello; Haley McCutcheon, Cori Dyke (Carson Pickett 77'), Angelina, Ally Lemos (Simone Charley 83'); Marta ©, Jacquie Ovalle (Luana 83'), Julie Doyle (Oihane 65')
Substitutes not used: McKinley Crone, Viviana Villacorta, Grace Chanda, Zara Chavoshi, Simone Jackson
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 11
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 8
- REIGN FC -
