Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to the Orlando Pride in Quarterfinal Match at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday Night

Published on November 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC's Lauren Barnes in action

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC's Lauren Barnes in action(Seattle Reign FC)

ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC (10-7-9, 39 points) fell 2-0 to the Orlando Pride (11-8-7, 40 points) in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night.

The Pride struck first in the 21st minute, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime after Haley McCutcheon received a cross inside the 18-yard box and slotted a low shot into the back of the net. Seattle pressed relentlessly in the second half, generating twice as many shots as Orlando and forcing goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to make eight saves throughout the match. The Pride doubled its lead when Luana converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time to secure the win and advance to the semifinals.

MATCH NOTES

REIGNING WITH PLAYOFF DEBUTS: Tonight's match marked NWSL Playoff debuts for 10 Reign players. Six appeared in the starting lineup, while four entered as a substitute.

LAUREN BARNES: Lauren Barnes made her 12th start and appearance in the NWSL Playoffs, breaking her tie with Megan Rapinoe for the most postseason starts and appearances in club history.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: With tonight's start, Claudia Dickey tied Hope Solo for the most playoff starts and appearances by a goalkeeper in Reign FC history.

SERIES:  The result brings Reign FC's all-time record to 7-6-8 against the Orlando Pride across all competitions.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Orlando Pride 2

Friday, November 7, 2025

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistants: Tom Felice, Brian Marshall

Fourth Official: Jaclyn Metz

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Attendance:  11,355

Weather: 72 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Julie Doyle) 21'

ORL - Luana (penalty) 90+8'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ORL - Rafaelle Souza (caution) 57'

ORL - Marta (caution) 61'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Maddie Dahlien 62'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry (Mia Fishel 78'); Maddie Mercado, Ainsley McCammon (Sally Menti 62'), Sam Meza; Jordyn Huitema (Jess Fishlock 46'), Nérilia Mondesir (Emeri Adames 78')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal:  8

Fouls: 12

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves:  2

Orlando Pride - Anna Moorhouse; Rafaelle Souza, Emily Sams, Kerry Abello; Haley McCutcheon, Cori Dyke (Carson Pickett 77'), Angelina, Ally Lemos (Simone Charley 83'); Marta ©, Jacquie Ovalle (Luana 83'), Julie Doyle (Oihane 65')

Substitutes not used: McKinley Crone, Viviana Villacorta, Grace Chanda, Zara Chavoshi, Simone Jackson

Total shots:  9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls:  11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks:  2

Saves:  8

- REIGN FC -

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.