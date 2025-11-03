Reign FC Battles to 1-1 Comeback Draw against the Orlando Pride on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium

Seattle Reign FC midfielder Sam Meza

ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC (10-7-9, 39 points) earned a 1-1 comeback draw against the Orlando Pride (11-8-7, 40 points) on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday night.

Both sides created dangerous chances throughout the first half, but the teams went into halftime scoreless. In the 76th minute, Carson Pickett put the Pride ahead after controlling a pass inside the box and finishing cleanly into the net. Just three minutes later, Seattle responded as Jordyn Bugg met a cross from Madison Curry near the goal box and fired a low shot into the center of the net to equalize. The goal marked Bugg's third of the season and her NWSL career.

With the result, Reign FC finished the 2025 regular season in fifth place and will remain in Orlando to face the Pride in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, at Inter&Co Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime).

MATCH NOTES

WE MEET AGAIN: For the third time in club history, Seattle will face the same opponent in the first round of the playoffs after closing the regular season against them. In 2015, Reign FC finished the season against the Washington Spirit and then hosted them in the semifinals. In 2018, Seattle closed the season in Portland before meeting the Thorns again on the road in the semifinals.

JORDYN BUGG: Jordyn Bugg scored the equalizer in the 79th minute, just three minutes after Orlando's opening goal. This season, the 19-year-old defender has recorded three goals - all with game-deciding implications, including a game-winning goal against North Carolina and game-tying goals against Chicago and Orlando.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey played every minute of the 2025 regular season. Tonight's appearance marked her 50th regular-season match, tying Hope Solo for the most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history.

SERIES:  With tonight's result, Reign FC now holds an all-time record of 7-5-8 against the Orlando Pride across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (10-7-9, 39 points) will face the Orlando Pride (11-8-7, 40 points) in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs at Inter&Co Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - Orlando Pride 1

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistants: Tiffini Turpin, Zachary McWhorter

Fourth Official: Russell Miller

VAR: Greg Dopka

Attendance:  8,689

Weather: 75 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ORL - Carson Pickett (Jacquie Ovalle) 76'

SEA - Jordyn Bugg 79'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Sofia Huerta (caution) 35'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (caution) 59'

SEA - Nérilia Mondesir (caution) 70'

ORL - Summer Yates (caution) 85'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Clauda Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Maddie Dahlien 80'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Maddie Mercado (Emeri Adames 80'), Jess Fishlock (Nérilia Mondesir 58'), Ainsley McCammon (Sally Menti 46'), Sam Meza; Mia Fishel (Jordyn Huitema 46')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal:  2

Fouls: 10

Offside: 7

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves:  2

Orlando Pride - Anna Moorhouse; Rafaelle Souza, Emily Sams, Kerry Abello (Carson Pickett 68'); Haley McCutcheon (Summer Yates 46'), Cori Dyke, Angelina, Ally Lemos (Luana 80'); Marta © (Simone Jackson 80'), Jacquie Ovalle, Julie Doyle (Zara Chavoshi 67')

Substitutes not used: McKinley Crone, Viviana Villacorta, Elyse Bennett

Total shots:  13

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls:  6

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks:  2

Saves:  1

