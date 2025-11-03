Denver Summit FC to Play Inaugural Home Match at Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that the club will play its inaugural home match of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season on Saturday, March 28 at Noon pm MT at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets for "The Kickoff" will go on-sale on Wednesday, Nov. 12 and can be purchased on www.denversummitfc.com. Denver Summit FC's opponent for "The Kickoff" will be announced at a later date.

"This will be an unforgettable moment for our club, our players, our city and our fans," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "We're honored to play our first home match and host "The Kickoff" in such an iconic stadium. We're grateful to the community for the incredible support to help us reach this moment."

Empower Field at Mile High is home to the Denver Broncos and one of the premier sports venues in the country. Its location in Denver's urban core makes it an ideal stage for Summit FC's historic debut.

"We are honored to support Denver Summit FC for their inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High," said Broncos President Damani Leech. "This venue has hosted many memorable moments in Colorado sports history, and we look forward to working together to bring a best-in-class experience for Summit FC fans."

Club 5280 members will receive exclusive first access to purchase tickets for the match at Empower Field at Mile High. Launched in September, Club 5280 is the official membership program and season ticket waitlist for Denver Summit FC, designed to deepen fan connection ahead of the club's debut season. Members receive priority ticketing opportunities, merchandise discounts, invitations to exclusive events, and a limited-edition Founding Member scarf.

